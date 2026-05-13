Hive Beverage Co. Introduces BeePop: a Honey-Sweetened Drink Redefining Functional Refreshment

ROSWELL, Ga., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hive Beverage Co . today announced the launch of BeePop , a honey-sweetened, gut-happy soda now available for purchase. Crafted with raw honey from Georgia Honey Farm and real fruit juice, BeePop delivers a clean, refreshing alternative to traditional sodas and seltzers, with 50 calories or less per can.

At the core of BeePop is honey, a naturally functional ingredient that defines both its flavor and benefits. Unlike other “better-for-you” sodas that rely on alternative sweeteners, BeePop uses real honey to create a smooth, balanced sweetness that complements its fruit-forward profile. The beverage is powered by a proprietary fermentation of honey and green tea, producing post-biotics and is complemented by prebiotic fiber to support digestive health. With no refined sugar or artificial sweeteners, BeePop delivers a clean, refreshing taste grounded in simple, high-quality ingredients.

“BeePop is for people who want a soda that’s not only good for them, but actually tastes amazing,” said Matthew Bine , CEO of Hive Beverage Co. “People are tired of artificial sweeteners and that lingering aftertaste, and BeePop is designed to solve that. It’s less sweet than traditional soda, more flavorful than seltzer and made with ingredients you can feel good about.”

From bright and fruity to bold and energizing, BeePop launched with three vibrant flavors, each offering a unique taste on refreshment:

Strawberry : A berry-forward blend of real strawberry juice and wildflower honey. Lightly sweet and perfectly balanced, it offers a fresh, early-summer flavor with a clean, refreshing finish.

: A berry-forward blend of real strawberry juice and wildflower honey. Lightly sweet and perfectly balanced, it offers a fresh, early-summer flavor with a clean, refreshing finish. Citrus : A crisp, refreshing mix of blood orange, tangerine and lemon juices paired with delicate tupelo honey. Balancing subtle sweetness with a clean citrus bite, this flavor delivers a smooth, well-rounded burst of brightness.

: A crisp, refreshing mix of blood orange, tangerine and lemon juices paired with delicate tupelo honey. Balancing subtle sweetness with a clean citrus bite, this flavor delivers a smooth, well-rounded burst of brightness. Tropical : A beachy, effervescent blend featuring real guava juice layered with the soft, floral notes of clover honey. Hints of pineapple and sun-kissed orange sweetness create a bright, uplifting flavor that channels warm days and coastal ease.



A tribute to bees, the land and the craft of fermentation, BeePop is now available online for direct purchase, with retail distribution expanding across grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and spas throughout Georgia.

For more information, visit www.beepop.com or follow @heybeepop on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Hive Beverage Co.

Hive Beverage Co. is a craft beverage company based in Roswell, Georgia, creating honey-powered drinks made with clean, simple ingredients. Inspired by a passion for wellness and the natural benefits of honey, the company brings a fresh perspective to modern beverage innovation. BeePop is its flagship product, with additional flavors and formats in development.

Media Contact:

Melanie du Mont, SASSO

melanie.dumont@sassoagency.com

Cell: 757.803.3722