Money Management International Earns 2026 Communicator Award of Excellence for “Do Debt Differently” Campaign

STAFFORD, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit leader in financial wellness solutions and counseling, has been honored in the 2026 Communicator Awards, earning an Award of Excellence in the Integrated and Multi-Channel Campaign category for its “Do Debt Differently” brand awareness campaign.

The Award of Excellence is the Communicator Awards’ highest honor and recognizes campaigns that demonstrate exceptional effectiveness, creativity, and impact in marketing and communications.

The “Do Debt Differently” campaign was developed to shine a light on the Millennial debt crunch and challenge the stigma often associated with debt while empowering consumers to seek support by taking meaningful steps toward financial stability. Through integrated storytelling, digital engagement, educational content, and strategic media outreach, the campaign connected with audiences nationwide and reinforced MMI’s mission to help people overcome financial challenges with empathy and practical guidance.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to changing the conversation around debt,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “Financial hardship can feel isolating, and many people delay seeking help because of shame or fear. ‘Do Debt Differently’ was designed to meet people with compassion and humor while encouraging action and providing hope that financial recovery is possible.”

This marks MMI’s second consecutive recognition from the Communicator Awards. In 2025, MMI received an Award of Distinction for its MMI Peer Advocate Program, which activated its clients as brand ambassadors and expanded consumer access to relatable, community-centered financial education and support.

In addition to the organization’s latest honor, MMI announced that Thomas Nitzsche has been selected to serve as a Juror for the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the invitation-only body of industry professionals that sanctions and judges three leading international awards programs recognizing excellence in marketing, communications, and digital creativity: the Communicator Awards, Davey Awards, and w3 Awards.

MMI has been recognized by two of the premier programs within the last year.

“It’s an honor to join the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts alongside respected leaders from across the communications and creative industries,” said Nitzsche. “The work being recognized across these programs reflects the evolving ways organizations connect with audiences through authentic storytelling, innovation, and purpose-driven communication.”

The Communicator Awards are one of the largest and most competitive awards programs honoring excellence in marketing, communication, and creative work. The program is judged by AIVA, whose membership includes professionals from organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Disney, Smithsonian, and Amazon.

To learn more about MMI and its financial wellness programs, visit MoneyManagement.org.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 | Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241 | Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org