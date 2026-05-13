Upwind Launches AI Agentic Pack, Introducing an Agentic Security Workforce Built on Runtime Context

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwind , the runtime-first cloud security leader, today announced the launch of its AI Agentic Pack, a new set of specialized AI agents built into its Cloud & AI Security Platform to support investigation, risk validation and remediation across cloud and AI environments.

AI has already changed the pace of cloud security. Gartner predicts AI applications will drive 50% of cybersecurity incident response efforts by 2028, reflecting a broader shift toward AI-assisted investigation and response workflows. Vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited faster, environments are more dynamic, and security teams are managing more signals than they can realistically act on. The gap is no longer visibility – it is the ability to interpret risk, validate what matters and respond quickly enough to reduce exposure.

“AI is transforming how security teams operate. We are shifting from prioritization to agency and AI-driven security workforces,” said Moshe Hassan, VP Product & Research at Upwind. “The future of cloud security will be driven by AI agents that can investigate, validate, solve, and guide action in real time, grounded in the reality of what’s happening across the environment. With the AI Agentic Pack, we’re turning runtime context into an agentic security workforce that gives security teams high agency and capabilities never seen before, helping them move faster, prioritize real risk and stay in control of the decisions that matter most.”

From Detection to Action, Faster

Security teams already have access to large volumes of alerts, findings and telemetry. The challenge is determining which risks are meaningful and what action to take next, quickly enough to reduce exposure.

The Upwind AI Agentic Pack addresses this by connecting findings to live cloud activity, service relationships, identity behavior and execution context. This enables teams to focus on what is actively running and exposed in production environments, rather than spending time analyzing theoretical risk.

The platform provides context and recommended next steps based on runtime evidence, while ensuring teams retain visibility and control over how actions are reviewed and executed.

Specialized Agents Across the Security Workflow

The AI Agentic Pack introduces four specialized agents aligned to key stages of the security lifecycle:

Choppy – Gain Context: Maps services, dependencies and relationships across cloud, code and runtime environments, helping teams understand how systems are connected.

Blue – Respond Faster: Analyzes alerts, suspicious activity and runtime signals to reconstruct activity, surface what changed, support response efforts, and mitigate the incident.

Red – Prove What’s Exposed: Identifies entry points, maps attack paths and validates which risks are likely to be exploitable, gaining access to extended offensive capabilities autonomously.

Green – Fix What Matters: Translates validated findings into clear remediation steps, including root cause analysis, prioritized actions, remediation and PR code generation, and implementation guidance.

Together, these agents help teams move more efficiently from investigation to resolution, reducing time spent interpreting data and improving focus on meaningful risks. And for customers, it’s already driving measurable impact:

“AI is changing how security teams operate, and the context of business impact, customer impact, and technical exposure is becoming critical to effective decision-making,” said Aman Sirohi, SVP & CISO at Cyberhaven. “What stands out with Upwind is its ability to ground AI-driven investigation and response in runtime reality. The AI Agentic Pack helps our team focus on what is actually exposed, what matters most to the business, and prioritize action with far greater confidence and efficiency.”

Built for Real-Time Cloud and AI Security

The AI Agentic Pack expands Upwind’s Cloud & AI Security Platform, which brings together visibility, protection and risk validation across cloud infrastructure, applications, identities, APIs, workloads and AI systems.

By combining agentless discovery, runtime sensors and contextual analysis, Upwind enables teams to understand where AI is used, how it connects across the environment and which risks require attention. The AI Agentic Pack builds on that foundation by helping teams translate that context into investigation, response and remediation workflows.

The AI Agentic Pack is available to Upwind customers as part of the company’s broader Cloud & AI Security Platform. For more information, visit: upwind.io

About Upwind

Upwind is the next-generation cloud security platform built to lead the Runtime revolution. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Upwind brings together a unified vision for cloud and application-layer protection, empowering organizations to run faster, detect threats earlier and secure their environments with unmatched precision. The company was founded by Amiram Shachar and the founding team behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450 million) and is backed by leading investors including Bessemer, Salesforce Ventures, Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Craft Ventures,TCV, Alta Park, Cerca Partners, Swish Ventures and Penny Jar Capital. Upwind has raised $430 million since its founding in 2022 and is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises globally to bring real-time runtime intelligence to modern cloud security. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.upwind.io .

Reesha Dedhia

reesha.dedhia@upwind.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73353c5d-14f3-4e24-b57b-009c156fcc0c



