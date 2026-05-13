Insurtech Insights Renews Multi-Year Partnership with The MicDrop Agency as Official PR Agency Partner for USA Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MicDrop Agency , an award-winning strategic communications and marketing agency, today announced the renewal and extension of its partnership with Insurtech Insights USA as the organization’s Official PR Agency Partner for the 2026 and 2027 conferences.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful partnership established during the 2024 and 2025 Insurtech Insights USA conferences, where The MicDrop Agency led media relations and communications efforts supporting event visibility, media engagement, and industry thought leadership.

As part of the renewed multi-year partnership, The MicDrop Agency will continue leading strategic media relations and communications support for Insurtech Insights USA 2026 and 2027, helping amplify visibility for the insurtech industry’s leading and fastest-growing global conferences.

Taking place in New York City, Insurtech Insights USA brings together thousands of insurance executives, founders, investors, and technology leaders from around the world to discuss the future of insurance innovation, digital transformation, AI, and emerging technologies shaping the industry.

The partnership marks another milestone in The MicDrop Agency’s continued growth within the insurance and insurtech sector. Over the past several years, the agency has expanded its client roster across North America, opened offices in Austin and Toronto, and continued building its presence as a partner to high-growth companies and industry-leading organizations.

“We’re seeing tremendous momentum across the insurtech ecosystem right now, and Insurtech Insights sits at the center of many of the conversations shaping where the industry is headed,” said Katie Zeppieri , Founder and CEO of The MicDrop Agency. “This partnership aligns closely with the kind of work we love doing at MicDrop, helping innovative companies, founders, and industry leaders amplify their message, build thought leadership, and drive meaningful visibility in competitive markets.”

“Insurtech Insights USA continues to grow as a meeting point for the leaders, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of insurance,” said Kristoffer Lundberg , Chief Executive Officer of Insurtech Insights. “As the industry navigates rapid technological change, evolving customer expectations, and the accelerating impact of AI, the need for meaningful conversations and trusted industry collaboration has never been greater. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with The MicDrop Agency as we further expand the reach and impact of the conference across the global insurance ecosystem.”

Under the agreement, The MicDrop Agency will support conference communications through strategic media outreach, press release distribution, media interview coordination, on-site press room support, and thought leadership amplification. The partnership will also create opportunities for founders, startups, sponsors, and industry leaders within the Insurtech Insights ecosystem to gain greater visibility through editorial opportunities and media engagement.

Insurtech Insights is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading insurance technology communities, connecting thousands of executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators annually through global conferences and events.

The MicDrop Agency has built a reputation for helping fast-growing companies, founders, and industry leaders elevate their visibility through media relations, thought leadership, strategic partnerships, events, and integrated communications campaigns designed to accelerate brand growth and industry influence.

About Insurtech Insights

Insurtech Insights is one of the world’s leading insurance technology communities, connecting insurance executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders through global conferences, networking, and thought leadership opportunities. Its events bring together industry decision-makers and innovators to explore the future of insurance and the technologies transforming the sector. Learn more at www.insurtechinsights.com .

About The MicDrop Agency

The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning communications and marketing agency partnering with innovative companies, founders, and industry leaders to build visibility, thought leadership, and market momentum. With offices in Austin and Toronto, the agency provides integrated support across public relations, content, events, digital marketing, executive visibility, and brand strategy. Learn more: www.themicdropagency.com

Media Contact

Morgan Van Rhee

Senior Account Executive

The MicDrop Agency

morgan@themicdropagency.com