Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Brian Scott Cohen Dominates 2026 Industry Rankings, Securing No. 1 in New York City and Top 25 Nationally

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Brian Scott Cohen, senior loan officer, has been recognized as one of the nation’s top mortgage professionals per recent 2026 industry rankings.

Cohen was named the No. 1 loan officer in New York City by Mortgage Executive Magazine and ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 2 in New York by Scotsman Guide. The rankings reflect Cohen’s performance in one of the country’s most competitive real estate markets and his long-standing track record of helping clients move through the mortgage process with confidence.

With more than 20 years of mortgage experience, Cohen serves clients nationwide across a wide range of borrower needs and transaction types. His work is built on deep market knowledge, strong real estate partner relationships and a steady focus on making each transaction as clear and efficient as possible.

“Being recognized among the top loan officers in New York and across the country is especially meaningful because of the people behind every transaction,” said Brian Scott Cohen. “None of this would be possible without the trust of my clients and the real estate professionals I have the privilege of working with every day. I’m grateful for every referral, every relationship and every opportunity to help people reach the closing table.”

For agents and borrowers, Cohen’s rankings point to a loan officer who has consistently delivered results in a market where speed, experience and attention to detail matter. His national production and New York market leadership reflect both the volume of clients he serves and the complexity of the transactions he helps manage.

“Brian has earned this recognition through years of tireless service, strong relationships and a true servant’s heart,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “He has consistently invested the time to become both a mortgage expert and a trusted market resource alongside his real estate partners, and that commitment is exactly why clients and agents continue to put their trust in him.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

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Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

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