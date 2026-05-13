Keurig Selects Ordergroove to Migrate Enterprise Subscription Business from Homegrown

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordergroove , the enterprise standard for subscription and membership experiences, today announced that Keurig has selected Ordergroove as its strategic subscription partner to power its recurring revenue business across multiple channels. The Fortune 500 brand will migrate its subscription business from an in-house system as it modernizes its commerce infrastructure on Shopify.

Keurig operates one of the largest and most sophisticated coffee subscription businesses in eCommerce. Its ecosystem spans brewers, coffee replenishment and adjacent categories, accessories, bundles, IoT-connected devices, and direct customer relationships. Supporting that scale requires subscription infrastructure that can evolve across channels without adding the cost and complexity of maintaining in-house systems.

“We want every customer interaction to feel simple, rewarding, and connected to the way people actually buy,” said Mark Gerner, VP of Direct to Consumer at Keurig. “With Ordergroove, we can move faster from insight to action to keep innovating and deliver more long-term value to the customers who rely on Keurig every day.”

From In-House Systems to Enterprise Flexibility and Velocity

For years, Keurig operated its subscriptions on a custom, in-house solution, giving the business control as it scaled. But at enterprise scale, the question shifts from whether a brand can maintain its own subscription infrastructure to where its teams can drive the most growth through subscriber experiences that deliver long-term value.

By migrating to Ordergroove, Keurig can redirect internal engineering capacity from maintaining the core subscription systems to testing, learning and launching new subscriber experiences faster. That speed matters because every subscriber improvement compounds, strengthening customer loyalty, expanding recurring revenue and creating more valuable relationships over time.

“Keurig has built one of the most iconic brands in beverage by making everyday rituals easier for millions of people, and their subscription business is part of how that promise shows up at home,” said Greg Alvo, CEO and founder of Ordergroove. “About 80% of the enterprise brands we work with built their subscription systems in-house first. What comes next is giving teams the ability to move faster, test new ideas, and turn what they learn into better customer experiences and faster growth. We’re proud to support Keurig as they bring that next phase of subscription innovation to life.”

Keurig selected Ordergroove in part because its platform is shaped by a network of leading enterprise subscription brands, giving Keurig access to shared learnings and optimization patterns that can help its teams evolve subscriber experiences faster, improve retention, and turn those improvements into recurring revenue growth.

Few subscription businesses operate across the breadth of program types that Keurig requires. Ordergroove’s flexible, enterprise-grade architecture will allow Keurig to launch and scale multiple subscriber experiences from a single platform, including:

Starter Kits that pair brewer purchases with ongoing beverage replenishment through Auto-Delivery commitments.

that pair brewer purchases with ongoing beverage replenishment through Auto-Delivery commitments. Dynamic b undles that let consumers personalize the products and quantities in their recurring orders to support higher AOV and retention.

that let consumers personalize the products and quantities in their recurring orders to support higher AOV and retention. IoT-Driven Experiences that link Keurig’s SMART machines directly to recurring orders, enabling automated replenishment based on customer usage.



Together, these capabilities form the foundation of a next-generation subscription experience built around how customers engage with the brand rather than the limits of an in-house system.

Keurig's migration reflects a broader shift underway across enterprise commerce: the brands operating at the largest scale are increasingly choosing to build on top of a subscription platform rather than maintain one themselves.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, Daily Harvest, Whisker, Bonafide Health, Mattel, and PetSmart. As a market leader in subscription and membership technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences and make consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit www.ordergroove.com.