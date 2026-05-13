ReconAfrica Progresses Toward Kavango West 1X Production Test

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company”, “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to announce that operations in Namibia continue to progress.

ReconAfrica (operator), along with partners NAMCOR and BW Energy, have progressed downhole testing operations at Kavango West 1X (“KW1X”). Equipment and services have been arriving on site, which have been procured from both Namibian and international companies to conduct this first-of-its-kind production test in Namibia. Operations will test six optimized zones across 420 metres of hydrocarbon bearing intervals. On site technical operations will be conducted by global leaders in oil field services, SLB and Halliburton.

ReconAfrica will proceed with a cement bond log (“CBL”) to ensure casing and cement integrity, standard procedure prior to downhole production testing, while a third-party service provider secures a final transport and storage permit required to begin down-hole testing. ReconAfrica is committed to conducting all work in full alignment with Namibia’s laws, regulations and permitting requirements. Downhole perforating and production testing is expected to commence before the end of May.

Production testing could take up to 10-days in a single zone, and the total production test is estimated to take up to 60 days. The Company expects to be able to release production test results by approximately mid-to-late-July.

ReconAfrica continues to take the steps required to advance appraisal drilling locations on the Kavango discovery. Preparations for the appraisal well are proceeding with specific site selection and permitting work underway.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in exploration and appraisal onshore Namibia, Angola and Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres, and the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon where the Company operates 1,214 KM2. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com

Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, the results from production and rate testing, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, timing and certainty of 3D seismic activity, if any, flow rates, deliverability, whether any additional testing is required, the timing and extent of such testing, timing to procure testing materials, final location of KW2X, timing of operations at KW2X including permitting ,and the Company’s commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form (“AIF”) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.