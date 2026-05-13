Spendflo Launches Flo AI: An Autonomous Procurement Workforce for Mid-Market Companies

San Francisco, CA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spendflo has launched Flo AI, an autonomous procurement workforce designed for mid-market companies. Flo AI runs the complete procurement lifecycle: intake, approvals, vendor management, contract review, and accounts payable, as a single connected system. It does not assist procurement teams. It acts on their behalf.

Most companies at this stage run procurement with a small team, often one to five people, managing a volume of requests, renewals, and vendor relationships that a larger operation would handle with a dedicated department. Flo AI was built for exactly this: giving lean procurement functions the capacity to operate at a speed and scale that was previously out of reach.

Three agents. One connected system.

Flo is made up of three purpose-built agents, each covering a distinct phase of the procurement lifecycle.

Flo Procure handles every purchase request from first submission to approved purchase order. It routes requests, checks budget and policy, collects vendor documentation, and drives approval workflows to completion. Requests no longer wait on a procurement manager to coordinate them through the process.

handles every purchase request from first submission to approved purchase order. It routes requests, checks budget and policy, collects vendor documentation, and drives approval workflows to completion. Requests no longer wait on a procurement manager to coordinate them through the process. Flo Contracts reads, redlines, and tracks vendor agreements. It surfaces non-standard clauses, extracts key commercial terms, and flags upcoming renewals before they slip through. Every contract processed through Spendflo informs how Flo Contracts handles the next one.

reads, redlines, and tracks vendor agreements. It surfaces non-standard clauses, extracts key commercial terms, and flags upcoming renewals before they slip through. Every contract processed through Spendflo informs how Flo Contracts handles the next one. Flo AP (Accounts Payable) matches incoming invoices against purchase orders and contracts, routes exceptions for human review, and processes payment. Because Flo AP shares context with Flo Procure and Flo Contracts, it verifies invoices against what was actually agreed at sourcing, not just what the vendor submitted.

The three agents work as one system. Context carries forward at every stage. What Flo Procure learns about a vendor informs how Flo Contracts reads their agreement. What Flo Contracts extracts from the agreement informs how Flo AP handles the invoice. This continuity is what separates Flo from the point solutions most procurement teams are stitching together today.

The problem Flo AI was built to solve

Mid-market companies face a specific procurement challenge. They have outgrown informal processes but have not yet built the procurement infrastructure that larger organisations rely on. The gap is filled by small teams doing high volumes of manual work: chasing approvals, reconciling invoices, managing renewals, and fielding requests from across the business.

The tools available to them have not kept up. Most procurement software was designed either for large enterprise deployments with dedicated implementation teams, or for early-stage companies with simpler needs. Point solutions for intake, contracts, and accounts payable exist in abundance. What has been missing is a system that connects them, one that carries the context of a purchase request all the way through to the payment that closes it.

Flo was built on that full context from the ground up. Since founding, Spendflo has processed more than $3.2 billion in total spend across invoices, purchase orders, and contracts on its platform. That data informs how Flo categorises spend, identifies exceptions, and understands what efficient procurement looks like across different industries and company sizes.

Siddharth Sridharan, CEO, Spendflo commented: "The companies we work with are not looking for more software to manage. They are looking for a procurement function that runs. Flo handles intake, approvals, contracts, and accounts payable. What remains for the procurement team is the work that actually requires their judgment: vendor strategy, commercial negotiation, and the decisions that move the business forward. We are starting to see a new kind of procurement professional emerge at these companies. Someone who thinks in systems, sets the strategy, and lets the agents execute. That is the direction this is heading."





Team Spendflo powering procurement functions.

The rise of the procurement engineer

With this launch, Spendflo is introducing a new role it believes will define the next generation of procurement operations: the procurement engineer.

The procurement engineer is not a coordinator. They do not spend their days chasing approvals, tracking down documents, or manually reconciling invoices. They configure and orchestrate an AI agent workforce to run procurement operations end to end. They design the workflows Flo executes. They own the vendor strategy Flo acts on. They set the policies Flo enforces. Their time goes to the work that requires human judgment: negotiations, vendor relationships, commercial strategy, and the systems thinking that makes procurement a lever for the business rather than a cost centre behind it.

This is a structural shift in what procurement functions look like. Most procurement teams today are built around coordination and process management. People spend the majority of their time moving information between systems and stakeholders. As AI agents take over that operational layer, the procurement function reorganises around a smaller, more senior profile: one person with strong commercial instincts and deep systems thinking, running an agent workforce that executes on their behalf.

The analogy is the GTM engineer, a role that emerged when revenue teams realised that configuring and orchestrating go-to-market tooling required a distinct skill set closer to systems design than sales execution. Procurement is undergoing the same shift. The procurement engineer is the person who makes Flo smarter and more precisely tuned to their organisation over time. They are not replaced by AI. They are the ones who run it.

For mid-market companies, lean procurement is not a constraint. It is the operating model. One procurement engineer orchestrating an agent workforce will run procurement with more speed, more intelligence, and more commercial impact than a headcount-heavy team running manual processes.

Availability

Flo is available now. It is designed for mid-market companies between $50 million and $1 billion in revenue, and connects to existing ERP, finance, and contract infrastructure without requiring organisations to replace current systems. To see Flo in action please visit https://www.spendflo.com/

About Spendflo

Spendflo is an AI-native intake-to-pay procurement platform for mid-market companies. Its core product, Flo AI, is an autonomous procurement workforce that runs intake, approvals, vendor management, contracts, and accounts payable as a single connected system. Spendflo has processed more than $3.2 billion in total spend across its customer base since founding. Customers include Whatfix, Thoughtspot, Jumio, Reveal, and Acumatica. Learn more at spendflo.com.