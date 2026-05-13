Spreetail Named Among Top 10 Businesses in America by The CEO Forum Group

LINCOLN, Neb., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spreetail, the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for brands and manufacturers of hard-to-ship products, today announced it has been named by The CEO Forum Group as one of the Top 10 Businesses in America, with the company taking home the category of Ecommerce Growth. The recognition is bestowed for redefining how brands scale across ecommerce through logistics, technology, and marketplace expertise.

Joshua Ketter, Global CEO of Spreetail, has also been selected as a recipient of the 2026 Transformative CEO Award for building a high-performance culture of corporate athletes focused on winning the digital shelf for every brand partner.

“Success isn't a reward or an award, it's a result. And the result is we grow our brand partners 40%+ by obsessing over the inputs that drive the outputs and doing the heavy lifting. I'm grateful for the recognition of those results,” said Ketter. “This award belongs to the team. A bunch of corporate athletes decided 'good enough' wasn't acceptable for brands shipping oversized products, and they've built something special. Whenever you can take well-known brands doing tens of millions online and double their business, you know you’re onto something. I'm just the one who gets to talk about it.”

Spreetail is a top-five seller across nearly every major U.S. marketplace. The company helps brands manufacturing heavy and oversized products compete and win on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and 20+ additional global marketplaces, with a stated minimum bar of 30-40% growth for every brand it works with.

Under Ketter’s leadership, Spreetail has achieved an industry-leading 97% in-stock rate across all brand partners, 99.8% same-day ship confirmation, and next-day delivery coverage reaching 85% of the U.S. population. The company’s revenue is in the billions. Spreetail’s Brand NPS has reached 70+, reflecting the company’s mission to be the most brand-centric partner in ecommerce.

Robert Reiss, CEO of The CEO Forum Group, said: “Joshua Ketter is redefining ecommerce growth by enabling brands to scale with agility, precision, and operational excellence.”

More than 1,500 organizations were considered for The CEO Forum Group’s annual list, underscoring the selectivity and significance of the Top 10 designation. Honorees were evaluated on The CEO Forum Group’s core criterion: creating new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.

Ketter will join fellow honorees at the CEO Magazine Leadership Summit on September 29, 2026, where he will speak on marketplace commerce and brand growth strategy.

About Spreetail

Spreetail is the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for oversized products, providing a complete solution that helps brands and manufacturers grow their online businesses more profitably. As the first global ecommerce company specializing in big-&-bulky logistics and marketplace management, Spreetail maintains a robust presence on major online platforms, including a Top 5 Seller status on Amazon, Walmart, and Target, among other marketplaces. With a commitment to innovation, technology enablement, and exceptional customer service, Spreetail’s seamless and efficient ecommerce solutions have driven success for businesses worldwide since its founding in 2006. For more information, visit: spreetail.com.

About The CEO Forum Group

The CEO Forum Group, founded in 2007, is a leading platform focused exclusively on CEOs. Its mission is to, “Disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy and society.” Robert Reiss has interviewed well over 1,000 CEOs on the nationally syndicated, The CEO Show. The CEO Forum Group is widely recognized as “The Transformative CEO Community” for its efforts in sharing best practices among leading CEOs and emerging leaders. Founder Robert Reiss is credited with coining the term ‘Transformative CEO,’ defined as a leader who “creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry or reboots society.” For more information, visit www.theceoforumgroup.com.

Media Contact:

SamsonPR

Spreetail@samsonpr.com

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