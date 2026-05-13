IP Fabric Expands NetBox Integration to Deliver Continuous Network Validation for Enterprise Operations

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric, the leading network digital twin platform, today announced expanded integration capabilities with NetBox. These capabilities compare the actual network state discovered by IP Fabric with the intended network state stored in NetBox. By highlighting the differences between the network’s actual versus intended state, organizations gain the visibility essential for validating day-to-day changes, automating workflows and enforcing compliance controls.

“Enterprises rely on multiple operational systems to manage and automate modern networks, but those systems can create value only when the actual and intended network states are aligned,” said Pavel Bykov, co-founder and CEO of IP Fabric. “IP Fabric’s enhanced NetBox integration provides customers with a continuously validated understanding of their network, which ensures that services are available and reduces the risk of projects like network automation and AIOps.”

Only IP Fabric continuously discovers all network devices, connections, and configurations from core to cloud to edge. Each time IP Fabric discovers the network, it runs a series of configuration checks against the network intent stored in NetBox. This feedback loop takes only a few minutes to run, and is a reliable way to find unauthorized devices, identify inventory and configuration drift, and validate that both manual and automated changes have had the intended effect on the network. As a result, enterprises can rest assured that the network remains resilient and secure as they expand automation and AI initiatives, as well as other large-scale digital transformation projects.

Enterprise Benefits of IP Fabric’s NetBox Integration

Network teams are under increasing pressure to move faster without introducing risk. IP Fabric’s enhanced NetBox integration introduces fast, enterprise-scale data syncs that help organizations to maintain a continuous feedback loop between network intent and network reality. This opens the door to:

Build AIOps workflows based on normalized, interoperable data.

Accelerate NetBox deployment and lifecycle management.

Validate manual and automated workflows.

Proactively identify configuration drift.

Prove continuous security and regulatory compliance.

To learn more about IP Fabric’s NetBox integration, visit the IP Fabric blog or schedule a demo today.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading network digital twin platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Antonia Donato

ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com

Look Left Marketing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/097f9a64-fb8d-41a9-bb00-70f61fc84bdd