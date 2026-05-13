Medela Partners with Covered Commerce to Launch ‘Medela Insurance Connect’: Providing Seamless Access for Insurance-Covered Breast Pumps for All Moms

McHenry, Illinois, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the breast pump brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 breast pump brand used in U.S. hospitals1, announced a new partnership with Covered Commerce to launch Medela Insurance Connect, a digital platform designed to make it easier for moms in the United States to access insurance-covered breast pumps.

Powered by Covered Commerce’s consumer-friendly technology platform, Medela Insurance Connect simplifies a traditionally complex process, helping moms access the breast pump they need with greater ease and confidence. The web-based experience offers a streamlined path to verify insurance eligibility, submit information, and connect with trusted partners to process their order and coordinate the delivery of an insurance-covered Medela pump.

“So many moms in the U.S. don’t even realize that you can access a pump for free, or very little out of pocket cost, by using their private insurance. But navigating the insurance system can be complicated and overwhelming, especially with the growing list of to-do’s prior to baby’s arrival,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, Medela. “At Medela, we’re always seeking ways to better support moms throughout her feeding journey, and the Insurance Connect platform helps remove barriers and complexity from this process.”

“Our mission is to make navigating health benefits simple for families,” said David Wagner, Chief Executive Officer at Covered Commerce. “Partnering with Medela is a natural fit to help families better understand and access their pregnancy benefits.”

“Together, we’re helping moms cut through the complexity and get the breast pump they need as easily as possible,” said Josh Lucas, Chief Revenue Officer at Covered Commerce.

Designed for moms and built for real life, Medela Insurance Connect helps moms:

Start the insurance qualification process online in minutes

Navigate eligibility with greater clarity

Access leading Medela breast pumps through covered benefits

Save time during pregnancy and postpartum

To learn more about Medela Insurance Connect and how Medela is simplifying access to insurance-covered breast pumps, visit medela.com.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit medela.com.

Media contact: medela@cerconebrown.com

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

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