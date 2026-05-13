SafeSpace Global Corp. (OTCID: SSGC) to Participate in Nashville AI Week; President & CSO Dustin Hillis Scheduled for Multiple Speaking Engagements

Knoxville, TN., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a provider of multimodal AI-powered physical safety and security technologies designed to enhance situational awareness in critical environments, today announced its participation in Nashville AI Week, a multi-day gathering of enterprise leaders, AI practitioners, founders, and innovators focused on applied artificial intelligence across sectors.

As part of the event, Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer of SafeSpace, has been invited to speak in three separate sessions throughout the event. These engagements reflect the Company’s ongoing efforts to contribute to industry dialogue around responsible AI adoption and to highlight SafeSpace’s mission of supporting organizations in improving safety outcomes.

Hillis is scheduled to participate in the following sessions:

Wednesday, May 13 — 9:25–9:40 a.m. CST Keynote Presentation on the Main Stage

Wednesday, May 13 — 1:30–2:00 p.m. CST Main Stage Panel: “AI - First Leaders: Enabling Powered Teams and Communities”

- Wednesday, May 13 — 2:20 p.m. CST Invite-Only, Roundtable Discussion





“Nashville AI Week brings together leaders who are shaping how AI is applied across industries,” said Hillis. “We appreciate the opportunity to participate in these conversations and to share insights from our work supporting organizations that prioritize AI adoption, physical safety, compliance, and operational awareness.”

The AI-driven physical safety and security sector continues to evolve as organizations across healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, and other regulated environments evaluate technology-enabled tools to support safety-related decision-making. Many organizations are modernizing legacy systems and exploring AI-assisted platforms that can help identify potential safety-related events more efficiently. SafeSpace’s multimodal, camera-agnostic platform is designed to integrate into existing infrastructure and assist customers in enhancing visibility across their environments.

SafeSpace’s participation in Nashville AI Week aligns with the Company’s broader engagement strategy as it continues to support customer deployments and expand the availability of its platform through channel partners and direct sales activity.

ABOUT NASHVILLE AI WEEK

Nashville's AI Conference is for leaders building what's next. Tennessee's top enterprise leaders, AI practitioners, startup founders, and investors come together on May 12-14 for three days of strategy, hands-on implementation, and high-value networking at The Factory at Franklin.

For More information: https://www.joinaiweek.com/

ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with eight senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com