Global Mofy Strategically Participates in New Financing Round of Kimi AI’s Developer Moonshot AI, Advancing Its Global Generative AI Strategy

BEIJING, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced its strategic participation in the new financing round of Moonshot AI, the developer of Kimi, one of China’s notable large language model platforms.

This strategic investment further underscores Global Mofy’s continued forward-looking expansion into generative AI foundation models, core artificial intelligence ecosystems, and frontier technology sectors. The Company believes that as the global generative AI industry continues to accelerate, leading enterprises with advanced core model development capabilities will play increasingly critical roles in future digital content production, intelligent interaction, industrial enablement, and AI commercialization. Through this investment, Global Mofy plans to strengthen its strategic positioning and ecosystem synergy across the global AI value chain.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented: “Our participation in Moonshot AI’s new financing round represents an important milestone in Global Mofy’s broader global strategic investment initiative and our long-term commitment to building a strong presence within the generative AI ecosystem. As a key player in China’s large model sector, Kimi’s technological direction aligns closely with our future vision across AI-powered content generation, intelligent production workflows, artificial intelligence-generated content (“AIGC”) integration, and digital asset commercialization. We will continue to actively pursue opportunities with leading global AI platforms through a dual-engine approach of strategic capital deployment and industrial synergy, further strengthening our long-term competitive position within next-generation digital content and the global AI landscape.”

This investment forms part of Global Mofy’s broader long-term global capital allocation strategy, designed to expand the Company’s access to high-value AI industry resources, strategic insights, and future partnership opportunities. Through continued participation in leading global AI ecosystems, Global Mofy expects to further enhance its capabilities in AI technology integration, digital content industry transformation, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Looking ahead, Global Mofy remains committed to advancing diversified global strategic initiatives across generative AI, AIGC production workflows, intelligent content platforms, and digital asset ecosystems. The Company aims to capitalize on long-term opportunities arising from the continued global AI industry transformation while accelerating its evolution into an internationally competitive AI technology and digital content platform.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com