Kustom Entertainment, Inc. Announces Global Frequencies, a Massive EDM Event Coming to Kansas City’s Azura Amphitheater on Sunday, June 28, 2026

DJ Diesel AKA Shaquille O'Neal, Loud Luxury, TroyBoi, Alison Wonderland and many more to be announced, bringing an unmatched global dance music experience to Kansas City.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: KUST) is turning up the volume with Global Frequencies, a high-impact EDM event set for Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Azura Amphitheater.

Coming right after the World Game, Global Frequencies will bring an electric wave of sound, lights, and world-class talent to Kansas City. This is more than a concert. This is a full-scale dance music takeover built for fans who want to feel the bass, live in the moment, and be part of something massive.

Global Frequencies also lands directly after the 30th anniversary of Country Stampede, Kustom Entertainment's flagship country music festival taking place June 25-27, 2026, at Azura Amphitheater. Tickets and information are available at www.CountryStampede.com. The four-day run will turn Kansas City into a true music destination, moving from three days of country music celebration straight into a Sunday EDM experience built to close the weekend with a surge of sound, lights, and energy.

Global Frequencies first wave of talent includes some of the biggest names in the Electronic Dance Music field:

DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, brings his larger-than-life stage presence and heavy-hitting bass sound to Kansas City. Known around the world as one of the most powerful forces in sports and entertainment, DJ Diesel has become a true festival favorite, delivering explosive sets that shake every crowd he touches.

Loud Luxury will bring their global dance sound and chart-topping energy to the stage. The Canadian duo has built a worldwide fanbase with feel-good house anthems, massive hooks, and the kind of live show that turns every crowd into one voice.

TroyBoi adds his signature blend of trap, bass, and global rhythm. Known for a sound that is bold, sharp, and impossible to box in, TroyBoi brings a live experience that hits hard from the first drop to the final beat.

Alison Wonderland joins the lineup with the raw power, emotion, and edge that made her one of the most respected artists in electronic music. Her sets are known for their intensity, connection, and fearless sound.

More artists will be announced soon.

“As founder and co-executive producer of the Electronic Dance Music Awards, we’ve seen how powerful dance music can be when the right artists, production, and crowd all come together,” says Sean “Hollywood” Hamiltion. “Global Frequencies is bringing that energy to Kansas City, and our team is proud to have helped connect the show with artists who are definitely going to deliver.”

Together, this lineup creates a rare EDM moment for Kansas City. These artists are known around the world for high-energy sets, huge drops, and the kind of live show that keeps fans moving from the first beat to the final blast of sound.

Set inside Azura Amphitheater, Global Frequencies will combine a stacked lineup, powerful production, lights, bass, and a charged festival setting for one of the most exciting live music events of summer 2026.

Fans should expect a night packed with movement, sound, and energy as international dance music talent comes together for a one-day EDM experience built for Kansas City.

"Global Frequencies is built to be loud, bold, and unforgettable," said Matt Tholen, Vice President of Operations, Kustom 440, Inc. "Kansas City is ready for a major EDM moment, and this lineup brings the kind of international energy fans here have never seen at this level."

Event Details

Event: Global Frequencies

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Lineup: DJ Diesel AKA Shaquille O'Neal, Loud Luxury, TroyBoi, Alison Wonderland, Don Diablo, and more to be announced

Presented by: Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Presale starts: Today at 3pm central

Website: www.globalfreqs.com

Social: @globalfreqs on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and Snapchat

Country Stampede 30th Anniversary Weekend

Dates: Thursday, June 25 through Saturday, June 27, 2026

Location: Azura Amphitheater, Kansas City, Kansas

Headliners: Treaty Oak Revival, Zach Top, and Rascal Flatts

Featured Artists: Wyatt Flores, Presley & Taylor, Scotty McCreery, Diamond Rio, Lanie Gardner, Tracy Lawrence, Jerrod Niemann, The Wilder Blue, and more

Website: www.countrystampede.com

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (KUST; NASDAQ) produces large-scale live entertainment events built around strong talent, high-quality production, and memorable fan experiences. Through its production arm, Kustom 440, Inc., the company continues to grow its presence across the live event and music festival space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.”

Media Contact

Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

913-456-KUST (5878)

info@kustom440.com

www.globalfreqs.com

Follow Global Frequencies: @globalfreqs on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.