$51.57 Bn Z-Wave Products Markets to 2035

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Z-Wave Products Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Device, Type of Distribution Channel, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Z-wave products market, valued at USD 14.86 billion, is projected to grow to USD 51.57 billion by 2035, driven by a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period. This growth underlines the increasing significance of Z-wave technology, a wireless communication protocol designed for smart home automation.

The report delves into various key segments, offering a comprehensive market sizing and opportunity analysis. It also provides a detailed competitive landscape, including company profiles and recent developments.

Growth and Trends

The adoption of IoT and smart city initiatives is a pivotal driver for the Z-wave market, especially in developing regions experiencing rapid urbanization. Home automation has popularized Z-wave products, boosting their demand across residential and commercial sectors. Integration with voice assistants has also enhanced product convenience and accessibility.

Device Market Share

Controllers currently dominate the market share, serving as crucial hubs for Z-wave networks. However, end devices, particularly smart lighting systems, are expected to grow rapidly thanks to their energy efficiency and ease of use.

Distribution Channel Market Share

The online distribution channel leads the market, attributed to the rise of e-commerce platforms. Offline channels are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, supported by evolving consumer preferences.

Application Market Share

Smart home appliances capture a significant market share, driven by online shopping trends. Meanwhile, the security and safety segment is poised for high growth due to rising safety concerns.

End User Market Share

The residential sector holds the largest market share, propelled by the growing popularity of smart home products. However, the commercial sector is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR, reflecting increased automation efforts.

Key Questions Addressed

Current market participants and leading companies

Factors likely to influence market evolution

Current and future market size and CAGR

Market opportunity distribution across segments

Companies Featured

ABB

ADT

Aeotec

Everspring

Fakro

Fibaro

HomeSeer

Honeywell

Jasco

Jasco Product

Leviton

Nest

Qolsys

Schneider Electric

SIEMENS

Sigma Designs

Silicon Labs

SOMFY

Vision Security

Zooz

Z-Wave Lab

Market Segmentation

Device Type: Controller, End Devices, Gateway

Controller, End Devices, Gateway Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Online, Offline Application: Climate Control, Energy Management, Lighting Control, Security & Safety, Smart Home Appliances

Climate Control, Energy Management, Lighting Control, Security & Safety, Smart Home Appliances End User: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Regions

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, Other NA)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, etc.)

Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, etc.)

Middle East and North Africa (Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, etc.)

Rest of the World (Australia, New Zealand, etc.)

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs

Up to 15% Customization

Report Walkthrough with Research Team

Complimentary Updates for older reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohbn0f

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