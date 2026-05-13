21shares Survey Finds Firm Policy and Education are the Primary Gatekeepers to Financial Advisors’ Digital Asset Adoption

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, in partnership with the FUSE Research Network, today released new survey findings on U.S. financial advisors’ views on digital assets, revealing that firm policy constraints and education are the most significant barriers to expanded adoption.

The survey shows advisors are increasingly split into two camps: one that is actively allocating and planning to expand, and another that remains firmly on the sidelines with little intention to adopt digital asset products. Among those already using digital assets, however, expectations point to higher allocations and a shift from niche usage toward core portfolio roles.

“What we’re seeing from financial advisors isn’t a lack of curiosity; it’s a need for education, particularly around how digital assets fit within a fiduciary framework and approved portfolio construction,” said Mickey Janvier, Head of US at 21shares. “At the same time, firm-level policies continue to act as a real gatekeeper, often determining whether an advisor can move from interest to implementation. What’s encouraging is that there’s a growing cohort of advisors, especially those running larger, more sophisticated practices, who are participating in the asset class, asking the right questions, and looking for practical ways to incorporate digital assets responsibly into client portfolios.”

Key Findings

Firm policy is among the dominant barriers to adoption

Across all advisors, 46% report working under restrictive firm policies, while 30% report no formal policy and 24% report flexible policies that allow discretion.

Restrictiveness varies sharply by channel: only 14% of RIAs report restrictive policies, compared with 48% for wirehouses, 46% for IBDs, and 55% for regional broker-dealers.

Advisors with larger books are more likely to have discretion despite firm-level rules.





A bifurcated market is emerging

50% of surveyed advisors do not use digital assets in any capacity.

Among non-users, only 2% say they will definitely use digital assets in two years, while the majority indicate they probably will not or definitely will not adopt.

Non-usage of digital assets is highly correlated: 60% of the non-users are above the age of 60, compared to only 34% of this cohort being 45 and younger.





Digital assets remain a satellite allocation, but momentum is building

Today, 76% of advisors who use digital assets allocate them only to selected client portfolios, while 24% treat them as a core asset allocation.

Going forward, 65% of advisors expect digital assets to become a core allocation in two years.





Allocation targets are converging upward

Among current users, average target allocations are approximately 3.8% today, with respondents believing they could rise to about 6.4% over the next two years.





Advisors prefer simplicity in product design

The most preferred vehicles are Spot Bitcoin ETFs (35%) and Digital Asset ETFs (32%), reflecting demand for simple, regulated access points.





Education continues to be the most universal unmet need

More than four out of five advisors (84%) say digital asset education is lacking, a view shared by both users and non-users.

The most important educational topics include Blockchain 101 and approved client-facing educational materials.





What does this mean for financial advisors?

The survey suggests that digital asset adoption is increasingly determined by enterprise governance and compliance policies, not just advisor sentiment. Where policy flexibility exists, advisors are more likely to adopt, increase allocations, and integrate digital assets more meaningfully into portfolios.

At the same time, the data illustrates a divide: while users are planning to expand, most non-users remain resistant, limiting the pace of industry-wide penetration.

Read the full report here, and with additional details on asset allocation here and here.

About 21shares US

21shares US is part of 21shares, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the U.S. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the information provided and 21shares US and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.