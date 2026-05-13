Net Asset Value

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 11 May 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 31.6 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 29 May 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


GlobeNewswire

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