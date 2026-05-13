GDOT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation of the Proposed Sale of Green Dot Corporation

MONSEY, New York, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) (“Green Dot”) in a complex 2-step transaction pursuant to which (i) CommerceOne Bank (“CommerceOne”) will acquire Green Dot for $8.11 per share in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company combining Green Dot’s and CommerceOne’s banking businesses, and (ii) the new bank holding company will simultaneously sell Green Dot’s fintech and embedded finance business to Smith Ventures LLC for $690 million in cash.

Wohl & Fruchter renewed its investigation of the proposed sale after reviewing the definitive proxy filed by Green Dot with the SEC on May 8, 2026, soliciting Green Dot stockholders to approve the proposed sale at a vote presently scheduled for June 23, 2026.

If you remain a Green Dot shareholder and question the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/green-dot-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com