Spear Phishing Market Size to Reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Sophistication of Cyberattacks and Remote Work Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spear Phishing Market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.23% over the forecast period.

The market for spear phishing is experiencing substantial growth owing to the advanced nature of cyber-attacks that target companies, governments, and critical infrastructures around the world. The quick evolution to digitalization, cloud computing, and remote working systems has heightened vulnerability to phishing attacks.





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The U.S. Spear Phishing Market is projected to grow from USD 0.65 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.20 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.32%.

The U.S. market is continuously expanding owing to the increasing prevalence of attacks carried out on financial firms, healthcare institutions, and government agencies. This has been attributed to the sophisticated technological advancement enjoyed by the nation, which makes organizations more susceptible to spear-phishing attacks, thus encouraging firms to improve their security mechanisms.

Rising Frequency of Targeted Cyberattacks and AI-Driven Phishing Campaigns Fueling Market Growth

The growth of the marker is driven by the rising prevalence of attacks that are highly tailored specifically for enterprises and individuals. It has been found out that the use of artificial intelligence and the availability of the personal information of users online have led to cyber-attacks being launched by cybercriminals who utilize social engineering techniques. Therefore, it has been observed that enterprises concentrate on installing sophisticated email security and cybersecurity measures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions occupied a larger chunk in the global Spear Phishing Market, capturing close to 73% of market share. This was attributed to the increasing use of sophisticated email security measures, phishing detection software, and artificial intelligence-enabled cybersecurity systems. In addition, the services segment would record the highest CAGR over the projection period driven by increased need for cybersecurity consultancy and staff training programs.

By Deployment

The cloud-based segment had the biggest market share of nearly 56% in 2025 due to scalability, flexibility, and real-time threat detection and automatic security updates. The segment is estimated to experience the fastest growth rate due to an increase in the adoption of cloud computing, SaaS, and remote work environment.

By Organization Size

The large enterprises segment had the biggest market share of nearly 69% in 2025 since they are often targeted by complex phishing attacks. In addition, the large enterprises have more budgets to spend on cybersecurity measures. The SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to cybersecurity awareness and adoption of cloud-based services.

By End-user

The BFSI end-use segment led the market with the biggest market share of nearly 28% in 2025 since BFSI companies deal with valuable information and face an increasing number of cyberattacks. The healthcare end-use segment will grow at the fastest rate due to increased digitization in the health care sector and the widespread adoption of telemedicine solutions.

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Regional Insights:

In terms of market size, North America dominated the Spear Phishing Market in 2025 by contributing a massive 38%. Factors contributing towards the region’s leadership in the market include substantial investments in cyber security, well-developed IT infrastructure, and a robust presence of cybersecurity solution providers. Several organizations in the BFSI sector, healthcare segment, and even governments have started deploying AI-enabled threat intelligence platforms, secure email gateways, and cloud-based cyber security solutions to prevent any phishing attacks.

Asia Pacific accounted for 21% of market share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.8% from 2026–2035. This growth is mainly driven by the increased digitization and internet penetration rates in developing countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Key Players:

Proofpoint, Inc.

Mimecast Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Sophos Ltd.

Cofense, Inc.

IRONSCALES Ltd.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Trellix

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Enterprise Security)

BAE Systems plc

Rapid7, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Cybersecurity research highlights a rapid surge in AI-driven spear phishing campaigns, with nearly 86% of phishing attacks now leveraging artificial intelligence to create highly personalized and convincing messages. These attacks are increasingly multi-channel, targeting platforms such as email, collaboration tools, and messaging apps, significantly increasing success rates.

2025: Industry reports indicate that phishing is the initial attack vector in up to 36% of all data breaches, underlining its critical role in enabling ransomware, credential theft, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Cyberattack Frequency Analysis – helps you understand the year-over-year increase in spear phishing incidents across industries and identify evolving cyber threat patterns globally.

– helps you understand the year-over-year increase in spear phishing incidents across industries and identify evolving cyber threat patterns globally. Organizational Vulnerability Assessment – helps you evaluate which industries and enterprise sizes are most vulnerable to phishing attacks and cybersecurity breaches.

– helps you evaluate which industries and enterprise sizes are most vulnerable to phishing attacks and cybersecurity breaches. AI-Driven Threat Detection Insights – helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in phishing detection and cybersecurity response systems.

– helps you analyze the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in phishing detection and cybersecurity response systems. Cloud Security Adoption Tracker – helps you assess how cloud migration and remote work environments are driving the deployment of phishing protection and email security solutions.

– helps you assess how cloud migration and remote work environments are driving the deployment of phishing protection and email security solutions. Regulatory Compliance & Data Protection Analysis – helps you understand how evolving cybersecurity regulations and compliance mandates are influencing enterprise cybersecurity investments.

– helps you understand how evolving cybersecurity regulations and compliance mandates are influencing enterprise cybersecurity investments. Employee Awareness & Cyber Training Impact Study – helps you evaluate the effectiveness of cybersecurity awareness programs, phishing simulations, and employee training initiatives in reducing phishing-related risks.

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