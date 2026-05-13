New Study Shows Litter Declining Across America – Down 34% Since 2020

Washington, DC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Keep America Beautiful (KAB) released its new 2026 National Litter Study, revealing that litter across America’s roadways and waterways has declined 34% since 2020, with every American’s share of litter along roadways and waterways falling from 152 pieces to 96. While this progress is real and measurable, 35 billion pieces of litter remain, some types are increasing and litter is still an everyday reality for most Americans. The landmark study provides both a progress report and a roadmap for where urgent action is still needed as the country approaches its 250th birthday.

The study, which updates the groundbreaking Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study, is the most extensive research conducted in U.S. history to estimate the scope, scale, causes and impacts of litter. The findings reveal that declines are being driven by a combination of factors: education that shapes behavior, strong local programs and enforcement, better infrastructure and access to waste systems and increased public engagement from businesses, organizations, governments and individuals. Roadway litter declined 22% (from 23.7 billion to 18.4 billion pieces), while waterway litter fell 45% (from 25.9 billion to 14.2 billion pieces).

“This study proves what we’ve always believed: litter is solvable when people, systems and partners work together,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “The declines show us what’s possible when communities act with urgency and commitment. But our work is far from done. With 35 billion pieces of litter still out there and new types emerging, we must scale what’s working, close the remaining gaps in infrastructure and access and continue building on this momentum.”

The study reveals how litter reflects the changing rhythms of American life. Cardboard litter is up 50% as online shopping reshapes consumer habits. PPE litter – masks and gloves that surged during the pandemic – is down 76%, while e-cigarette litter has spiked along vaping trends. Overall plastic litter is declining, though plastic water bottle litter rose 20%.

“Litter tells the story of how we live,” said David Scott, PhD, SVP of Data and Research at Keep America Beautiful. “Right now, it’s telling a story of progress – but it’s also showing us exactly where we need to focus next. Without sustained effort and smarter strategies, these gains could be reversed. We must continue to act with urgency, double down on what’s working and tackle the challenges that remain.”

The newest insight from the study is the density of litter along America’s coastal areas. Coastal litter, estimated nationally for the first time, is dramatically higher compared to roadway and waterway litter. Coastal zones contain 8-13 times more litter per mile than inland environments, highlighting the need for a tailored strategy to address this problem.

Key Findings from the Keep America Beautiful 2026 National Litter Study

Every American's share of the litter problem just dropped from 152 pieces to 96 – showing measurable progress but not mission accomplished.

Overall litter declined 34% along U.S. roadways and waterways.

Nearly 90% of Americans feel personal responsibility to reduce litter, and 93% agree it’s a shared community responsibility.

Only 31% of Americans recall seeing litter-prevention messaging, revealing significant untapped potential for education and engagement.

92% of Americans agree that cleaning and greening America should be a priority as the country approaches its 250th birthday.

The release of the Keep America Beautiful 2026 National Litter Study comes as Keep America Beautiful continues its Greatest American Cleanup for America’s 250th – an ambitious nationwide movement to remove 25 billion pieces of litter and engage 25,000 communities in advance of the nation’s celebration on July 4, 2026. In the month of April, Keep America Beautiful affiliates hosted over 530 cleanups and beautification projects across the country in celebration of Earth Month.

The full Keep America Beautiful 2026 National Litter Study is available here. Communities and individuals are encouraged to join the Greatest American Cleanup at https://kab.org/.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful (KAB) is a leading nonprofit devoted to educating and inspiring people to clean, green and beautify their communities. Since 1953, KAB has grown into a dynamic movement powered by millions of volunteers, nearly 700 local affiliates and a coast-to-coast network of civic leaders, companies and local governments. Learn more at https://kab.org/.

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