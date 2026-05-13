Drucker + Falk’s Tarra Secrest Recognized as 2026 National Woman of Influence





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), an 88-year-old full-service real estate and investment firm and among the nation’s top apartment managers, is proud to announce that Tarra Secrest, Director of Marketing and Property Development, has been selected as a 2026 Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees nationwide, Tarra is recognized for her exceptional intuition, technical expertise, and her commitment to mastering the diverse disciplines that intersect with multifamily marketing — including operations, technology, and asset performance. With more than 20 years of experience, she currently oversees the marketing strategy for Drucker + Falk’s expansive portfolio of over 40,000 apartment homes.

The nomination was spearheaded by Lisa Narducci-Nix, Director of Business + Property Development at Drucker + Falk, who highlighted Secrest's rare ability to lead far beyond her title.

“Tarra stands out as a leader whose influence is rooted in credibility and a genuine desire to elevate others,” said Narducci-Nix. “She doesn’t just manage marketing; she masters every discipline that touches it — from brand positioning to asset performance. Whether she is collaborating with developers as early as site selection or mentoring the next generation of professionals, her breadth of knowledge has made her a trusted voice across the industry. It was a privilege to nominate her for an award that so perfectly captures her impact.”

“We are incredibly proud to see Tarra recognized on a national stage,” added Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. “Her vision, operational mindset, and commitment to innovation reflect the strategic approach Drucker + Falk brings to clients and communities across our portfolio. and her dedication to excellence represents the very best of our leadership team. This award is a testament to her influence in shaping the future of real estate.”

Over the past year, Secrest has played a key role in advancing Drucker + Falk’s marketing and digital strategy across its multifamily portfolio. Under her leadership, the company enhanced property lead generation systems, expanded digital engagement, optimized more than $8M in annual marketing spend, and strengthened operational alignment through the adoption of emerging AI technologies and performance-driven marketing initiatives. She also oversaw a full corporate website transformation completed in under four months while managing relationships with more than 15 strategic vendor partners.

“It is an honor to be recognized by GlobeSt. alongside such an inspiring group of women leaders,” said Tarra Secrest. “I am fortunate to work with a team at Drucker + Falk that values innovation and provides the platform to drive meaningful change in the multifamily space.”

Tarra will be formally recognized at the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Conference and Awards in Denver, CO, on July 13-14, 2026.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. To learn more, visit Drucker + Falk .

Media Contact

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52942f30-c5ae-44b9-9c55-aa0a9ee91ac1