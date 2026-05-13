SEIU Local 2: Cleaners across Canada to hold public rallies against Dexterra Group after rampant anti-worker allegations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO and OTTAWA, Ontario and HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unionized cleaners across Canada with SEIU Local 2 are rallying against Dexterra Group's ongoing mistreatment of workers, unsafe working conditions, and unjustified layoffs. Multiple unsafe labour practice complaints have been filed with provincial Labour Boards. On Wednesday, May 13, workers in four major Canadian cities are taking a unified stance against the company.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Vancouver Rally: 12:00 pm

City Hall, Broadway-City Hall Station on the Canada Line

Toronto Rally: 12:00 pm

TTC Station, Yonge St. And Eglinton Ave. Station

Ottawa Rally: 11:30 am

Museum of Nature, corner of Elgin St. and McLeod St.

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of 2026, Dexterra Group has had multiple legal complaints filed against them across major Canadian cities. In Vancouver, SkyTrain cleaners are facing layoffs and unsafe work environments. Workers have been told to clean public washrooms with only water. In Toronto, there has been a wholesale hiding of accounts to avoid paying proper wages and benefits, resulting in an unlawful advantage over competitors. Workers in Ottawa have serious allegations of racism that have yet to be properly investigated by the company. In Halifax, Dexterra refused to recognize existing union contract at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD).

Against the backdrop of growing complaints by the workers, Dexterra Group has seen record profits. This year, Dexterra generated $33.3 million in profit, an increase of 32% compared to 2025.



SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.