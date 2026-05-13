AI Producer Launches AI Producer In-Room Experience at Microsoft AI-Powered Workplace Tour in Copenhagen

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Producer today launches AI Producer In-Room Experience at the Microsoft AI-Powered Workplace Tour in Copenhagen. The presentation marks the first public showing of the solution, which is designed to solve one of the most common challenges in hybrid events.

Producing a hybrid event with remote viewers and a local audience has proven to be both complicated and costly. The live audience in the room wants an experience that matches what remote viewers will see, without the people on stage at the same location appearing on screen.

AI Producer In-Room Experience eliminates this issue. The application is based on AI Producer in Teams, combined with AI Producer Studio on an HP Next Gen AI PC, delivering a dedicated, real-time feed to in-room displays tailored to each specific room. It automatically excludes in-room presenters from the screen and follows the central production with layouts and graphics optimized for each room.

The technology behind AI Producer In-Room Experience is patent pending.

"The in-room experience has been one of the biggest unsolved challenges in hybrid events. This changes that, and we are proud to present it here in Copenhagen at the Microsoft AI-Powered Workplace Tour."

—Lars Erlman, COO, AI Producer Inc.

Key Facts

AI Producer In-Room Experience is patent pending

AI Producer In-Room Experience is based on AI Producer in Teams in combination with AI Producer Studio on an HP Next Gen AI PC

AI Producer has 18 patent families with +150 patent rights





About AI Producer Inc.

AI Producer has, over the last five years, built a market position based on an extensive patent portfolio of 18 patent families and +150 patent rights, culminating in two market-changing products: AI Producer in Teams and AI Producer Studio. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AI Producer serves organizations worldwide.

Attn: Media Relations

AI Producer Inc.

+1-650-586-4039

info@aiproducer.com

www.aiproducer.com

