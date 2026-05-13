Omatic Software Appoints Brian Alster as Chief Executive Officer

Mt. Pleasant, SC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic, the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits, today announced the appointment of Brian Alster as its new Chief Executive Officer. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped over 3,000 organizations unify their systems and trust their data. With its flagship product, Omatic Cloud, Omatic provides pre-built integrations and support for dozens of leading nonprofit technologies across fundraising, CRM, online giving platforms, payments systems, email marketing, event and volunteer systems, accounting software, and more. Nonprofit organizations who work with Omatic spend less time managing disparate and fragmented data and more time fulfilling their missions. Alster's 30-year track record in data and technology, including in the nonprofit ecosystem, positions Omatic to expand its impact across the nonprofit technology sector.

CEO Brian Alster

In 2025, Clearhaven Partners made a significant investment in Omatic and has since invested in expanding the leadership team and in product innovation. The appointment of Brian Alster as CEO comes at a time of accelerating growth and innovation at Omatic.

Prior to joining Omatic, Alster served as CEO of Altrata, a data platform for global wealth intelligence, professional relationship mapping, and market dynamics, including providing nonprofits with data for identifying and engaging donors. Prior to Altrata, Alster spent 13 years at Dun & Bradstreet in leadership roles, ultimately serving as General Manager of the North American Finance & Risk business and a member of the company’s Management Committee. In that capacity, he led the company’s largest business unit, responsible for more than $900M in annual revenue.

“Omatic’s mission is to amplify nonprofit impact through unified data. I know first-hand the challenges nonprofits face with incomplete records, disconnected systems, and decisions made based on incorrect or disjointed data—all of which take away from their important work fulfilling their missions. Omatic exists to fix that,” said Alster. “I'm delighted to join Omatic as CEO at this crucial inflection point for Omatic’s continued scale and innovation. I look forward to working with our partners and customers to help each of them succeed at fulfilling their missions faster by having trustworthy data as their foundation.”

“Brian’s depth of expertise in data and technology and his exceptional track record as a leader make him the ideal person to steward Omatic in its next chapter. We are thankful for Daniel Kim’s stewardship over the past decade at Omatic, as he established Omatic as the clear leader in nonprofit data integration. Brian builds on that foundation as the company accelerates growth and continues to innovate as the market leader to provide even greater value for the nonprofit community," commented Michelle Noon, Founder and Managing Partner at Clearhaven Partners.

About Omatic

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at www.omaticsoftware.com.

About Clearhaven Partners LP

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology businesses. Clearhaven was founded in 2019 by an investor-operator team to partner with differentiated, growing software and technology companies. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach to value creation to help companies scale profitably. Clearhaven manages more than $1 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2025. Visit www.clearhavenpartners.com.

Press Inquiries

Mary Garcia

mary.garcia@omaticsoftware.com

https://omaticsoftware.com/

75 Port City Landing, Suite 310 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464