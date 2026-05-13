ICTC Welcomes Digital Youth Ambassadors to Help Shape Canada's Digital Economy

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information and Communication Technology Council (ICTC) today announced the 13 young leaders selected for its inaugural Digital Youth Ambassadors cohort, a national youth-led advisory council designed to bring youth perspectives into Canada’s digital workforce, research, and policy conversations. This first cohort marks a meaningful milestone in ICTC’s commitment to embedding youth voices in decisions that shape Canada’s digital economy.

ICTC’s Digital Youth Ambassadors initiative was launched to help ensure young Canadians have a direct role in national conversations about building a more competitive, inclusive, and future-ready digital workforce. ICTC received over 200 applications from across Canada in just four weeks for the 13 available positions. The inaugural cohort includes young leaders from both rural and urban communities across Canada, representing diverse backgrounds and a range of experiences as they complete post-secondary education and enter the workforce.

The launch of the Digital Youth Ambassadors initiative comes at a critical moment for young Canadians. As artificial intelligence, automation, and shifting global trade dynamics reshape the labour market, early-career workers need clearer pathways into meaningful digital economy opportunities. In 2025, the average youth unemployment rate was 13.8% in 2025, nearly double the national average of core-aged workers.

“Young Canadians are already helping shape Canada’s digital economy—as students, workers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders,” shares Lissa Matyas, ICTC’s Vice President of Capacity Building and Innovation. “ICTC’s Digital Youth Ambassadors initiative gives these remarkable individuals a direct role in informing the programs, research, and policy conversations that will define the future of work. We are pleased to welcome this inaugural cohort and look forward to the insight and impact they will bring.”

Ambassadors will help shape ICTC’s research and programs supporting young people entering today’s digital job market, including ICTC’s Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Digital program which helps post-secondary students in Canada build relevant work experience with employers during their studies. Through their advisory role, ambassadors will contribute perspectives on youth employment barriers, digital skills, career pathways, and opportunities to strengthen Canada’s talent pipeline.

ICTC looks forward to working alongside this talented group of young leaders as they contribute their expertise, perspectives, and passion to a more inclusive, productive, and competitive digital future for Canada.

Meet ICTC’s 2026 Digital Youth Ambassadors

About ICTC



The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) is a neutral, not-for-profit national centre of expertise with the mission of strengthening Canada’s digital advantage in the global economy. For over 30 years, ICTC has delivered forward-looking research, practical policy advice, and capacity-building solutions for individuals and businesses. The organization’s goal is to ensure that technology is utilized to drive economic growth and innovation and that Canada’s workforce remains competitive on a global scale.

ICTC’s Digital Youth Ambassadors initiative is supported by its Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Digital program, which is funded by the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program (SWPP).

Media Contact

media@ictc-ctic.ca