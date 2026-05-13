Super Junction MOSFET Research Report 2026: Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Deep Trench Technology Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Junction MOSFET Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Voltage, Type of Technology, Type of Material, Areas of Application, Type of MOSFET, Type of Package, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super junction MOSFET market is poised for substantial expansion, with its size estimated to rise from USD 9.01 billion in the current year to USD 30.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.75%

This growth is fueled by burgeoning demand for energy-efficient power devices and the rapid embrace of electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.

Advancements in industrial automation and increased power density demands are pivotal in the growth of the SJ-MOSFET market. Electric vehicles are identified as a key sector experiencing rapid growth. Furthermore, the deep trench technology segment is expected to register a higher growth rate, emphasizing efficiency in high-power applications.

Key Segment Analysis

Voltage: The high voltage SJ-MOSFET segment holds a significant market share due to its application in high-power devices. Nonetheless, the low voltage segment is anticipated to outpace it during the forecast period.

The high voltage SJ-MOSFET segment holds a significant market share due to its application in high-power devices. Nonetheless, the low voltage segment is anticipated to outpace it during the forecast period. Technology: While conventional power MOSFETs currently lead, the rise of deep trench technology hints at notable future developments, particularly in enhancing efficiency.

While conventional power MOSFETs currently lead, the rise of deep trench technology hints at notable future developments, particularly in enhancing efficiency. Material: Electrode materials dominate due to their crucial role in MOSFET efficiency, yet the transition/oxide layers are expected to see substantial growth.

Electrode materials dominate due to their crucial role in MOSFET efficiency, yet the transition/oxide layers are expected to see substantial growth. Applications: Energy and power applications currently lead the market, but the electric vehicle segment is projected to grow faster due to advancing power management needs.

Energy and power applications currently lead the market, but the electric vehicle segment is projected to grow faster due to advancing power management needs. Package: The DPAK type has extensive use in various sectors, although the compact design of the SMD type is set for rapid growth.

The DPAK type has extensive use in various sectors, although the compact design of the SMD type is set for rapid growth. Company Size and Regional Insights: Large enterprises dominate, but SMEs are anticipated to experience sharper growth rates. Regionally, North America maintains a commanding market share due to its emphasis on energy-efficient solutions.

In-depth Research Coverage

Market Analysis: Detailed projections for market size and segment opportunities.

Detailed projections for market size and segment opportunities. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of active companies and market dynamics.

Analysis of active companies and market dynamics. Company Profiles: Profiles of key players, detailing financials and strategic outlooks.

Profiles of key players, detailing financials and strategic outlooks. Trends and Analysis: Insights into megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments.

Insights into megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. Strategic Tools: Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis, along with value chain insights.

Market Segmentation and Opportunity

Type of Voltage: High Voltage and Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs

High Voltage and Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs Type of Technology: Conventional Power MOSFET, Deep Trench Technology, Multiple Epitaxy Technology

Conventional Power MOSFET, Deep Trench Technology, Multiple Epitaxy Technology Type of Material: Electrode and Substrate Materials, Transition/Oxide Layer

Electrode and Substrate Materials, Transition/Oxide Layer Applications: Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy and Power

Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy and Power Type of MOSFET: Through Hole and Surface Mount

Through Hole and Surface Mount Type of Package: D2PAK, DPAK, SMD, TO-220, TO-247

D2PAK, DPAK, SMD, TO-220, TO-247 Company Size: Large Enterprises and SMEs

Large Enterprises and SMEs Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa

Companies Featured

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

AMD

Broadcom

Fairchild Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

IceMOS Technology

Infineon

Magnachip

Microchip

Mitsubishi Electric

Nexperia

NXP

On Semiconductor

PANJIT

Qualcomm

ROHM

Semtech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Vishay Intertechnology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2o0wm

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