Houston Community Management Services Celebrates Team Achievements in Professional Education and Growth

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), a leading community management company serving the Houston area, is proud to recognize the continued professional accomplishments of its team members, highlighting a shared commitment to education, leadership, and excellence in community management.

Community managers Shanay Fluellen and Thomas Bennet have each earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) credential. The nationally recognized CMCA credential reflects their dedication to industry best practices, ethical standards and exceptional service to the communities they manage.

In addition, community director Cathalin Leija has passed the M-100: The Essentials of Community Association Management, marking an important milestone as she begins her formal education journey within the community association industry. Completion of the course demonstrates foundational knowledge and a strong commitment to professional development and leadership.

“These achievements reflect the culture of growth and excellence we are building at HCMS,” said Becky Full, branch president. “I am incredibly excited and proud of our team for their continued accomplishments. Investing in education strengthens our ability to serve communities well, and it is inspiring to see our leaders and managers so dedicated to advancing their knowledge and skills.”

HCMS remains committed to supporting ongoing education and professional advancement, ensuring its communities benefit from highly trained, knowledgeable and passionate industry professionals. The branch congratulates Fluellen, Bennet and Leija on these outstanding achievements and their continued commitment to delivering meaningful value to the communities they serve.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com