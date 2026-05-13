Award-Winning Bedding Brand Mellanni Expands Beyond Microfiber with the Launch of Cloudten, a New Natural-Fiber Collection

Pine Brook, NJ, USA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Pine Brook, NJ] — [May 13, 2026] — Mellanni, the award-winning, family-owned bedding brand known for its top-selling microfiber sheets and millions of loyal Amazon customers, today announces the launch of Cloudten by Mellanni, a new collection that expands the brand’s focus into natural fibers. Built on more than a decade of category leadership and customer trust through tens of millions of sheet sets sold, Cloudten extends Mellanni’s legacy into a more elevated, material-driven space, bringing the same commitment to accessibility and performance to a new generation of bedding.

Since its founding in 2014, Mellanni has become one of Amazon’s most widely reviewed and consistently top-performing bedding brands, earning recognition for its durable, easy-care microfiber sheets designed for everyday life. With Cloudten, the brand builds on that foundation, introducing a collection centered on natural materials, refined textures, and a more tactile, design-forward sensibility.

“With Cloudten, we saw an opportunity to evolve alongside our customer,” said Margarita Poluyko, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Mellanni. “After years of building trust through performance-driven microfiber, we’re expanding into natural fibers with the same attention to quality, value, and everyday usability, just expressed through a more elevated material lens.”

Cloudten is designed for consumers seeking bedding that balances comfort, breathability, and understated design. The collection debuts with two initial offerings, the Cloudten Cotton Sheet Set and a limited-release Bamboo Sheet Set, establishing the foundation of the brand, with additional material explorations in development. The Cloudten Cotton Sheet Set, crafted from 100% long-staple, combed cotton, is designed to deliver a balance of softness, breathability, and structure. A 400-thread count sateen weave offers the ideal middle ground in cotton bedding, combining a smooth, elevated feel with lightweight comfort suitable for year-round use. Thoughtful construction details include a deep pocket fitted sheet designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches, all-around elastic for a secure fit, and a durable finish that resists pilling, shrinkage, and fading over time. The fabric is designed to become softer with each wash, and the collection is available in a palette of muted, earth-inspired tones that complement a wide range of interiors. The Cloudten Cotton Sheet Set is also OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, ensuring it meets high standards for safety, and is available in sizes Twin through Split King starting at $79.99, with pillowcase sets from $28.99.

Alongside the cotton launch, Cloudten introduces the Bamboo Sheet Set, offering a softer, more fluid interpretation of the collection. Made from 100% bamboo-derived viscose in a jersey knit, the set delivers a silk-like feel with a naturally draped, weightless finish. Designed to move with the body, it offers a relaxed, lounge-inspired sleep experience while remaining breathable, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating. Positioned as a limited drop, the Bamboo Sheet Set serves as an early exploration of alternative natural fibers within the Cloudten universe, expanding the brand’s material range in a more directional way and is available in sizes Twin through Split King starting at $99.99, with coordinating pillowcase sets from $39.99.

Cloudten reflects a broader shift in how consumers approach bedding, prioritizing material integrity, elevated design, and versatility without sacrificing value. As an extension of Mellanni, the collection bridges proven performance with a refined, natural-forward perspective, offering an accessible entry point into the growing “quiet luxury” home category.

The Cloudten Cotton Sheet Set and limited-release Bamboo Sheet Set will be available exclusively through Mellanni’s direct-to-consumer website, mellanni.com, beginning May 13, 2026.

About Mellanni

Family-owned & operated since 2014, we founded Mellanni with a single goal in mind – to enrich your daily life with luxurious yet affordable bedding.

From slowly savored Saturday mornings to the whirlwind of weekday evenings; your day starts and ends with us. We cherish this privilege and commit ourselves daily to providing bedding that looks and feels great, while withstanding the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Mellanni has been seen on the TODAY Show, CNN, Fast Company, Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Awards for 7 years running, Good Morning America, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine and more.

Experience exceptional bedding that’s there for every laugh, every hug, and all the little moments in between.

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