Neurored TMS & SCM and Coneksion Announce Enhanced Ocean eBooking Workflows

Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurored TMS & SCM announced today enhancements to its Ocean eBooking module through its collaboration with Coneksion. The Salesforce-native transportation, logistics and supply chain software enables improved functionality across bookings, shipping instructions, amendments, cancellations, and Verified Gross Mass (VGM) submissions end-to-end, all inside Neurored TMS & SCM. The update expands Neurored’s ocean carrier connectivity ecosystem by consolidating ocean freight workflows that are traditionally managed across separate carrier portals and systems.

Coneksion and Neurored TMS & SCM simplify ocean eBookings through connected, Salesforce-native ocean shipping workflows.

The release enhances Neurored TMS & SCM’s ocean carrier connectivity ecosystem through its collaboration with Coneksion, a leading provider of turnkey multi-carrier data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains, enabling electronic messaging across end-to-end ocean freight workflows, including Ocean eBooking.

The update consolidates three workflows that ocean shippers and freight forwarders typically run across separate systems; booking requests, amendments, and cancellations transmit electronically to ocean carriers. Shipping instructions that form the Bill of Lading get submitted from the same record; SOLAS-mandated VGM weight certifications get filed without leaving the Salesforce platform. Specialized cargo types, including reefer, out-of-gauge, and dangerous goods classified by UN number and IMO class, are handled within the same workflow.

Ricardo Urech, Product Owner for 3PL, Freight Forwarders, & WMS at Neurored said, “When we mapped how ocean operators actually work, we saw the same pattern again and again: the booking starts in one system, shipping instructions get retyped into a carrier portal, and VGM is often handled separately as the cut-off approaches. Every handoff creates room for data to drift, deadlines to slip, and teams to lose visibility. This release brings those workflows into one Salesforce-native record, so booking, shipping instructions, and VGM submissions move against the same data, with the same status visibility and audit trail.”

For forwarders, carriers, and shippers using Neurored TMS & SCM, the practical effect is fewer manual handoffs and a tighter feedback loop. Each booking carries a live status, with documentation cut-offs and terminal deadlines included directly in the record. Not only Booking Requests, but Amendments and cancellations follow the same electronic path. However, even if the process has been fully digitized, it allows generating dynamic PDF documents for internal records and audit trails.

Coneksion supports the digital freight connectivity behind Neurored TMS & SCM’s Ocean eBooking workflows. Its network helps enable the carrier messaging required for Shipping Instructions and VGM submissions, bringing these transactions into the same Salesforce-native workflow as the booking.

Geesche Laksola, CPO at Coneksion, said, “Ocean carrier connectivity is still largely built on one-to-one integrations, where each carrier requires its own setup, ongoing maintenance, and updates whenever something changes. With Coneksion, Neurored’s TMS can access multiple carriers at once through a single API-driven connection, reducing the need for operators to manage separate integrations carrier by carrier.

Bookings, SIs, VGM submissions, across the carriers they already work with, handled in one place. That's what the integration is actually for. Not another system to manage, but one less thing to think about."

The module is available now to Neurored TMS & SCM customers as part of the Transportation Management Suite package and is included in the Salesforce-native architecture that underpins the broader Neurored TMS and SCM platform.

About Neurored TMS & SCM

Neurored TMS & SCM is a global software company delivering AI-powered enterprise-grade solutions for transportation, logistics, and supply chain management. Built natively on Salesforce, Neurored unifies logistics operations across Ocean, Air, Land, and Rail within a single secure, cloud-based platform. The solution integrates seamlessly with ERP, WMS, and CRM systems and comes pre-integrated with leading logistics technologies and more than 7,000 Salesforce AppExchange applications.

Trusted by over 10,000 enterprise users worldwide, Neurored helps freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers digitize operations, gain real-time visibility, and scale efficiently. Recognized with industry awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, and backed by 100+ verified online reviews averaging 4.7 stars, Neurored is a trusted global leader in logistics software.

Learn more at neurored.com.

About Coneksion

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and a proprietary iPaaS, its solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

Coneksion helps shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

With offices in Europe and the United States, Coneksion supports customers globally.



Learn more at coneksion.com

Press Inquiries

Neurored TMS & SCM:

Nishok Tressler, Director of Marketing

Email: nishok [at] neurored.com

Phone number: +1 206-970-5656



Coneksion:

Andrei Radchenko, Global Marketing Lead

Email: andrei.radchenko [at] coneksion.com

Phone number: +358 45 136 0222