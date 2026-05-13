Active-Duty Navy and Marine Personnel to Build Homes with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles During LA Fleet Week

Los Angeles, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year during LA Fleet Week, active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine personnel trade their uniforms for hard hats and step into the community to serve in a different but equally meaningful way. On May 20 and 21, these service members will join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles at its Orange Avenue development site in Long Beach to help build affordable homes for local families. The two-day volunteer effort highlights the shared commitment of Habitat LA and our nation’s military to strengthening communities and ensuring more families have a safe, stable place to call home.

WHO:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) staff and volunteers

Active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine personnel participating in LA Fleet Week

WHAT:

Active-duty service members will volunteer at a Habitat LA build site, helping advance the construction of affordable homes for local families through the organization’s Habitat for Heroes program.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 20 – Thursday, May 21

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Orange Ave. Development Site

5571 Orange Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90805

WHY:

LA Fleet Week gives active-duty Navy and Marine service members an opportunity to step off the ship and directly impact the local community. Through Habitat LA’s Habitat for Heroes initiative, Sailors and Marines will engage in hands-on volunteer work, building homes for local families. Their efforts support the expansion of affordable homeownership in the area and highlight the connection between those who serve the country and the communities they serve at home.

VISUALS / PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

Uniformed Navy and Marine personnel building on an active construction site

Framing, build progress, and on-the-ground volunteer service

Collaboration between military volunteers and community members

Branded Habitat LA signage and build site activity

For More Information, Contact:

Makebra Bridges

Phone/text: (562) 455-5804 mobile

Email: mbridges@habitatla.org

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About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.

About LA Fleet Week®:

LA Fleet Week is a multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services that takes place annually on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles during the Memorial Day Weekend. First held in 2016, the event has become a Southern California tradition attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.

LA Fleet Week is made possible due to the generosity and commitment by planning affiliates and sponsors including the Port of Los Angeles, LA Fleet Week Foundation, National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA, City of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Emergency Management Department, USO, Habitat LA, Los Angeles Port Police, Outfront Media, Focus Features, American Legion Palisades Post 283, Fox Entertainment, FIFA, Lamar, Budweiser, as well as several other presenting and supporting sponsors.