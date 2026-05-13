Off The Charts Cannabis Dispensary, Led by CEO Norman Yousif, Announces Expansion with New Locations Across California

MONTEREY, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Charts Dispensary (OTC), one of California's fastest-growing cannabis dispensary chains, is excited to announce the opening of new locations across the state, continuing its mission to deliver premium cannabis products with unmatched value and exceptional service.

The latest wave of expansion features newly opened storefronts in Cudahy, San Pablo and San Jose, with highly anticipated locations opening soon in Lynwood, Palm Springs North and many more cities across California.

Founded and led by CEO Norman Yousif , Off The Charts has rapidly expanded from a single dispensary to over 30 locations in just a few years, becoming a trusted name for both medical and recreational cannabis users. The brand is renowned as California's best-priced dispensary, offering incredible daily deals, a price beat guarantee, generous cashback offers, and one of the largest selections of top-tier brands in flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and more.

"At Off The Charts, our primary focus has always been to meet the health, wellness, and lifestyle needs of our customers as efficiently as possible," said Norman Yousif, CEO of Off The Charts. "By expanding our footprint across California, we are thrilled to give more patients and recreational users access to our expert staff, radical transparency, and a welcoming environment that treats every guest like family."

Each new location features knowledgeable budtenders ready to help customers - whether they're seasoned enthusiasts or first-time visitors - find products that align with their wellness and lifestyle goals. Off The Charts also provides onsite medical card assistance and supports local communities through partnerships and charitable initiatives.

As a family-owned business at heart, Off The Charts prioritizes customer satisfaction, transparency, and positive experiences. All stores are cash-only (with ATMs onsite) and open daily with extended hours for convenience.

Stay tuned for specific grand opening details including special promotions and ribbon-cutting events at the new spots. Visit https://offthechartsshop.com/stores to find your nearest (or soon-to-open) location and download the OTC app for exclusive deals!

Off The Charts is raising the standard in cannabis retail, one store at a time.