Eric Palmer Joins AMN Healthcare Board of Directors

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the election of Eric Palmer to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026.

Palmer is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across healthcare services, benefits, and insurance industries. He has a strong track record of leading large-scale operations, driving strategic growth initiatives, and executing complex mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures.

“Eric’s extensive leadership experience, understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and alignment to our mission make him a valuable addition to our Board,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “His proven ability to scale complex organizations and navigate dynamic market environments will strengthen our governance and support AMN’s long-term growth strategy.”

Palmer most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Evernorth Health Services, where he led the organization’s growth to more than $200 billion in revenue, establishing it as a market leader in specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefits, and care management services. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Cigna, where he played a central role in driving the transformational acquisition of Express Scripts, successfully combining two Fortune 100 companies.

“AMN’s commitment to empowering healthcare organizations and professionals deeply aligns with the work I’ve done throughout my career,” said Palmer. “I am honored to join the Board and am excited to support AMN’s mission to empower high-quality care through innovative workforce solutions.”

Palmer currently serves on the board of directors of LifeStance Health and is on the board of trustees of Kingswood-Oxford School and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

For more information about AMN Healthcare’s leadership team, please visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025 our healthcare professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 healthcare systems, including 93 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

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