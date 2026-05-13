One Tail at a Time and Ivy Hall Dispensary Partner for Third Annual “Smokin’ Weed for Pets in Need” Event

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Tail at a Time (“OTAT”) is teaming up once again with Ivy Hall Dispensary for the third annual Smokin’ Weed for Pets in Need , a community fundraiser benefiting homeless pets in Chicago.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at OTAT’s Bucktown Adoption Center, located at 2144 N. Wood Street in Chicago. Guests ages 21+ are invited to enjoy an afternoon featuring adoptable puppies, tie-dye activities, snacks, music, and recreational cannabis experiences provided by Ivy Hall and their SESH Mobile VIP Lounge.

Now in its third year, Smokin’ Weed for Pets in Need has become a favorite among Chicago animal lovers and supporters alike, bringing together the rescue and cannabis communities for an approachable, welcoming fundraiser that supports rescue pets.

“This event is always such a big hit because it creates a fun, inclusive space for people to support rescue animals,” said Alli Rooney, Marketing Manager for One Tail at a Time. “Who wouldn’t want to sit in the sunshine while rescue pups zoom and bounce all around?”

OTAT and Ivy Hall Dispensary have partnered for several years on fundraising initiatives and community events supporting rescue pets across Chicago. Their continued collaboration helps raise critical funds and awareness for animals in need while creating engaging experiences for supporters.

"At Ivy Hall, we believe cannabis and community go hand in hand, and there's no better example of that than this event. Partnering with One Tail at a Time for the third year in a row is something our whole team looks forward to," said Jonny Boucher, Director of Marketing, Ivy Hall Dispensary. "It's a chance to bring people together, support an incredible cause, and show that the cannabis community genuinely cares about the neighborhoods we're a part of. We're proud to help give these animals the spotlight they deserve."

The event is open to both cannabis consumers and non-consumers alike. Guests who prefer not to partake can still enjoy the atmosphere, meet and play with adoptable puppies, participate in tie-dye T-shirt activities, and enjoy delicious beverages from Backlot Coffee.

Tickets and additional event information are available at:

Smokin’ Weed for Pets in Need Event Page

Photos and videos are available for download here .

About One Tail at a Time

One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is a non-profit animal rescue with a mission to end pet homelessness by making pet companionship a joyful and accessible experience for all. We accomplish this by rescuing dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs, placing them in loving homes, and providing support and resources to Chicagoland pet guardians in need. Learn more at https://www.onetail.org/

About Ivy Hall

Ivy Hall is the sensory dispensary that appreciates the experience of cannabis in its entirety, a friendly neighborhood boutique that embraces the true, all-around appeal of lifting one's spirits. Where it's not about feeling "it"—it's about feeling good. Ivy Hall offers high-quality cannabis products, education, and personalized service, a respite from the real world for guests with higher standards. Ivy Hall is ushering in a new wave of dispensaries that focus more on the experiential rather than the transactional, an approachable alternative to the more sterile and intimidating storefronts of yesterday. Ivy Hall Dispensary is dedicated to excellence, equity, and inclusion, proudly serving communities across Illinois with ten retail locations: Bucktown, Logan Square, Peoria, Streamwood, Crystal Lake, Glendale Heights, Montgomery, Waukegan, Bolingbrook, and Edwardsville. To learn more about Ivy Hall Dispensary and its wide array of services and products, please visit https://ivyhalldispensary.com/ .

Event Details

Event: 3rd Annual Smokin’ Weed for Pets in Need Presented by Ivy Hall Dispensary

Location: One Tail at a Time’s Bucktown Adoption Center, 2144 N. Wood St., Chicago, IL 60614

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets & Information: $24 each. This event is for adults only. Please leave your kiddos and canine friends at home.

Media Contacts:

Alli Rooney

alli.rooney@onetail.org