AI Agents Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: Companies Like Kasisto and Pandorabots Stand out for Their Innovations

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Agent, Type of Technology, Type of Product, Role of Agent, End Use Industry, Type of Enterprise and Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI agents market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with estimates suggesting an increase from USD 9.8 billion in the current year to USD 220.9 billion by 2035, exhibiting a staggering CAGR of 36.55%

The report offers detailed insights into market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. It analyzes various segments, including type of agent, technology, product, role, industry, enterprise type, and geographic regions. The report also provides a comprehensive look at company profiles and industry megatrends, alongside patent analysis, recent developments, and strategic frameworks like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis.

Key drivers behind this expansion include advancements in natural language processing, enhancing the communication capabilities of AI agents. These technologies are becoming invaluable across sectors, with significant applications in customer service, healthcare, and finance.

The surge in demand for hyper-personalized experiences and seamless integration into business workflows has further fueled the growth of AI agents. Organizations are leveraging these systems to streamline operations, reduce costs, and engage customers more effectively, heralding a significant market expansion in the coming years.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling AI Agents Market Growth

The rise of AI agents is attributed to machine learning and natural language processing advancements, coupled with their adoption in specialized sectors. The seamless integration into enterprise ecosystems and introduction of vertical-specific AI agents accelerate the development of sophisticated solutions, boosting market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The AI agents market features diverse players, ranging from small, innovative firms to large corporations. Smaller entities are refining their offerings to cater to niche markets, creating specialized services. For instance, companies like Kasisto and Pandorabots stand out for their innovation.

Emerging Trends

The market is rapidly shifting toward multi-agent systems for collaborative task orchestration and workflow automation. Vertical AI agents tailored for industry-specific roles such as coding, software development, and customer service are experiencing high growth rates. Integration with RPA, generative AI copilots, and multimodal capabilities is enhancing productivity and scalability, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, and professional services.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the AI agents market, driven by its advanced technological ecosystem and strong innovation foundation. A hub for leading AI developers and cloud service providers, the region benefits from continuous investment, robust research and development capabilities, and significant venture capital funding.

Key Challenges

The adoption of AI agents faces challenges, including data privacy, security risks, and regulatory compliance issues, as they access sensitive data. Integration complexity with existing systems and technical infrastructures also presents barriers, often requiring customization and incurring high implementation costs. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals and robust governance frameworks hinders effective deployment.

Companies Featured

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

Apple

Avaamo

Baidu

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

SoundHound

AI Agents Market Segmentation

Type of Agent

Multi Agent

Single Agent

Type of Technology

Machine Learning

Knowledge-based Systems

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Others

Type of Product

Build Your Own Agents (Vertical AI Agents)

Ready To Deploy Agents (Horizontal AI Agents)

Role of Agent

Research and Summarization

Productivity and Personal Assistants

Customer Service

Code Generation

Data Transformation and Enrichment

Others

End Use Industry

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail / Commerce

Healthcare

Education

Type of Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9427cy

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