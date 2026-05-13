Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Supervisory Board appointments and dividend

The annual Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 13 May 2026 approved the appointments of Per Falholt and Bob Elfring as members of the Supervisory Board.

Per Falholt brings over 40 years of experience in research and development, innovation, and leadership in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors. He currently serves as Operating Partner at Forbion and is co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 21st.BIO. He also holds several board positions and previously led global R&D at Novozymes. His deep expertise and strong scientific background will support Corbion as it advances its strategic priorities.

Bob Elfring brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in investment banking, corporate finance and capital markets. He has held executive roles at leading international institutions including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers. He currently holds several non-executive roles, including at ASR Nederland, Royal BAM Group, and Vuyk Holding. His strong financial expertise and broad international background will further strengthen the Supervisory Board’s capabilities as Corbion continues to execute its long-term strategy.

At the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Steen Riisgaard and William Lin stepped down from the Supervisory Board.

Ilona Haaijer, Chair of the Supervisory Board adds, “I would like to extend my great appreciation to Steen for his outstanding service, strong commitment and the deep industry insight he has brought to our deliberations. His strategic perspective and long-standing experience have contributed greatly to guiding the company through important phases of development and innovation.

I would also like to sincerely thank William for his dedicated contributions during his tenure. William has consistently brought a global outlook, thoughtful challenge and a strong understanding of market and stakeholder dynamics. His perspective has added significant value to the Supervisory Board’s discussions and decision making.

The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful to both Steen and William for their dedication, their engagement and the positive impact they have made. We thank them for their service to the company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.”

At the shareholders meeting, the proposed dividend of € 1.00 per share comprising a regular dividend of € 0.64 per share and a special dividend of € 0.36 per share for the financial year 2025 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 15 May 2026, the record date is 18 May 2026, and the payment date is 22 May 2026.

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