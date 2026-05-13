HROW Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Harrow for Potential Securities Law Violations

MONSEY, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) (“HROW”) has violated the federal securities laws after the company advised that VEVYE revenue of $20.9 million during the first quarter of 2026 was below expectations due to an estimated $8 million gross-to-net reduction associated with new commercial coverage for VEVYE.
Upon this news, HROW’s stock price fell 23.69% in trading on May 12, 2026. In particular, on HROW’s quarterly earnings call on May 12, 2026, several analysts inquired into the gross-to-net adjustment.
If you are or were a HROW shareholder and have suffered losses, you may contact us at the following link to discuss your legal rights and options at no charge:
https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/harrow/
Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.
About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.
Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com