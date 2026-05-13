HROW Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Harrow for Potential Securities Law Violations

MONSEY, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) (“HROW”) has violated the federal securities laws after the company advised that VEVYE revenue of $20.9 million during the first quarter of 2026 was below expectations due to an estimated $8 million gross-to-net reduction associated with new commercial coverage for VEVYE.

Upon this news, HROW’s stock price fell 23.69% in trading on May 12, 2026. In particular, on HROW’s quarterly earnings call on May 12, 2026, several analysts inquired into the gross-to-net adjustment.

If you are or were a HROW shareholder and have suffered losses, you may contact us at the following link to discuss your legal rights and options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/harrow/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com .

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.