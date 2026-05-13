Built for HR, Designed for Action, HR Tech 2026 Set for October 20-22 in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading event for forward-thinking HR leaders, HR Tech, returns to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas this October 20 – 22, ready to unite the community, showcase the latest strategies and solutions, and move the industry conversation forward, from navigating change to delivering real transformation.

With the rapidly evolving nature of the industry, influenced by external factors, including AI, HR Tech is introducing a series of new features, content, and experiences for 2026, putting HR leaders at the center of the conversation. Three such conversations will include this year’s keynotes, which will highlight insights from Kelly Jones, Chief People Officer at Cisco; Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Science Officer at Russell Reynolds Associates; and Prerna Ajmera, General Manager of HR Digital Strategy and Innovation at Microsoft.

On Tuesday, October 20, at 3:45 p.m. PT, Jones will take the stage to deliver the opening keynote. Jones will speak about how leading global organizations are moving from AI experimentation to enterprise-grade execution, sharing what it truly takes for HR leaders to drive responsible, scalable transformation.

With the end of Jones’ keynote, the conference will officially kick off, giving attendees the opportunity to enter the expo hall for the first time. There, attendees will be able to learn about hundreds of technologies by meeting with solution providers, sitting in on Case Study Sessions, Demo Theater Presentations, and Pitchfest, or getting immersed in the AI Playground and Startup Pavilion. Over the course of the event, the agenda will span the HR lifecycle across six focus areas:

The Intelligent Enterprise: AI, Automation & People Strategy

The Evolving CHRO: Leading with Clarity, Courage & Influence

The Human Experience Revolution

Skills, Learning & the Adaptive Workforce

Organizational Agility & Transformation

Performance, Productivity & Business Value





Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic will present the Day 2 keynote on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:15 a.m. PT, drawing on his experience bridging academia and the industry as an international authority in people analytics, leadership development, and the human-AI interface. An organizational psychologist by training, Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic’s work examines how science and technology can improve organizations’ ability to predict performance and people’s ability to understand themselves.

Ajmera will close out the event on Thursday, October 22, at 3:15 p.m. PT, presenting “The Future is Unbound … There is No Finish Line,” taking the stance that in the AI era, there are no end states for HR leaders – only continuous reinvention. From this perspective, Ajmera will explain that HR operating systems, not just technologies, need to be built for constant change, and offer a practical approach for operating in this new reality, one that involves agents, copilots, workflows, and models reshaping how work gets done.

Rebecca McKenna, SVP, Brand and Innovation, commented, “HR Tech 2026 will explore the new reality for HR leaders: where organizational success depends on workplaces designed for humans and AI to coexist. This year’s event focuses on moving beyond experimentation to thoughtful integration, showcasing how HR teams can deploy AI to amplify human potential, strengthen decision-making, and build trust across the workforce. Bringing together our industry’s leading voices and the solution providers shaping the future of HR, HR Tech continues to be where strategy meets execution.”

Registration for HR Tech 2026 is now open, with options for pre-conference add-ons, including new HR Tech Intensives. HR practitioners are encouraged to register early to secure preferred rates by visiting https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.