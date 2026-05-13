Public Finance Partner Isaac Yilma Rejoins Hunton in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that public finance attorney Isaac Yilma has returned as a partner in the firm’s Atlanta office.

Yilma serves as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel and issuer’s counsel in connection with a broad range of publicly offered and privately placed tax-exempt and taxable financings for local governments, airports, toll roads and surface transportation, water and sewer systems, tax increment/special assessment districts, sports facilities, colleges and universities and multifamily housing facilities.

Working alongside Hunton’s public-private partnerships team, real estate team, and global economic development, commerce, and government relations team, Isaac will also focus on further developing the firm’s incentives and economic development capabilities, with an emphasis on data centers, digital infrastructure, business relocation and commercial property assessed clean energy projects (C-PACE).

A selection of his notable representations includes the following:

Served as special counsel, bond counsel, and disclosure counsel to a large development authority in connection with the development and financing of a new NFL stadium.

Represented a large municipal airport in connection with the establishment of a commercial paper program and the negotiation of a bank credit facility.

Represented private data center developers in connection with securing and documenting discretionary incentive packages.

Represented multiple C-PACE capital providers in connection with the financing of eligible costs for a variety of asset classes including, hotel/hospitality and manufacturing.

Represented public entities and development partners in connection with strategic affordable housing initiatives designed to accelerate housing production and preserve long-term affordability.

Served as bond counsel and underwriter’s counsel in connection with the issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds.

Served as bond counsel in connection with the refinancing and extension of high occupancy toll lanes on a major interstate highway.

Served as bond counsel to a large municipality in connection with a $1.2 billion water and sewer refunding bond issue.

“Isaac is an excellent strategic fit for Hunton and a strong addition to our national public finance team,” said Douglass Selby, co-chair of Hunton’s public finance practice and Atlanta office managing partner. “He brings a highly regarded economic development and incentives practice, a national reputation in data center incentives, and a collaborative approach that will benefit clients across our platform. We are delighted to welcome him back to Hunton.”

Isaac rejoins Hunton from McGuireWoods LLP, where he was a partner. Earlier in his career, Isaac was a member of Hunton’s public finance team, from 2014 to 2021. Isaac earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he served on the editorial board for the Connecticut Law Review.

About Hunton’s Public Finance Practice

With a 50-year proven track record of providing comprehensive legal representation in connection with the issuance of public securities and other aspects of financing public projects, our lawyers represent and advise clients in a wide variety of public finance transactions. Hunton’s public finance practice reflects experience in addressing virtually every significant legal issue that affects both governmental financing and tax-exempt financing for non-profit corporations. We have served as bond counsel, special disclosure counsel and counsel to issuers, underwriters, trustees, credit enhancers and institutional investors in transactions throughout the United States. We also work extensively with governments and private entities to navigate economic incentive programs to attract and maintain employment.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

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