Steam Trap Market Set to Reach $5.57 Billion by 2029 – Key Insights Inside

Delray Beach, FL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Steam Trap Market by Mechanical (Ball Float, Inverted Bucket), Thermodynamic, Thermostatic (Balanced Pressure, Bimetallic, Liquid Expansion, Bellowed), Steel, Iron, Tracing, Drip, Process, Screwed, Flanged, Swivel, Oil & Gas - Global Forecast to 2029", The global steam trap market is expected to be USD 5.57 billion by 2029 from USD 4.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The steam trap market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, stimulated by a greater need to save energy and decrease operational costs. Increased use of automation within a steam system also helps in further increasing growth for this market as automated solutions enhance performance while reducing manual intervention. The pressure to increase manufacturing efficiency, while also maintaining environmentally stringent compliance, has started to force industries into investing in even more advanced steam trap technologies-fitting the platform of the sustainability model.

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Major Key Players in the Steam Trap Industry:

Spirax Group plc (UK),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Thermax Limited (India),

SLB (US),

Velan Inc. (Canada),

Watts (US),

Armstrong International Inc. (US),

TLV CO., LTD. (Japan),

Forbes Marshall (India),

Xylem (US).

Steam Trap Market Segmentation:

Thermostatic segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the steam trap market during the forecast period.

Thermostatic steam traps are ruggedly designed and have a significantly long service life. They have fewer wear and tear than other types of steam traps, therefore keeping lower maintenance costs and reduced operational downtime. This makes them attractive for industries that can't afford to stop productions as these may include pharmaceuticals and food processing. Further, thermostatic steam traps are relatively easier to install than most other types. This makes them more readily available for adoption into an existing system of steam, and this ease of integration brings down the total cost of ownership. Accordingly, industries are more likely to adopt these traps at the time of system upgradation or installation.

Screwed segment is expected to hold major share in the steam trap market.

Screwed segments have the largest market share for steam traps due to several significant advantages. They can be used for a large range of pipe sizes and materials, thus applying to various applications in many different industries, which may make them highly used and even often selected by end-users. Moreover, screwed connections are generally cheaper than welded connections or any other type of connection. This lesser startup cost makes them appealing to several facilities, most especially in those industries that need to operate on tight budgets. Another big advantage is reliability, screwed connections work great under diversified pressure and temperatures, providing a secure seal and minimizing leaks, ensuring efficient operation in a steam system.

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the steam trap market.

The North American market shares the second largest share of the steam trap market and is primarily driven by the following factors. First, it has numerous significant industries, oil and gas, chemical, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which require steam trap systems in order to have an efficient management of condensate and pressure regulation. Next, North America has an already established infrastructure for power generation and manufacturing facilities that are highly automated and require reliable steam trap solutions in order to maintain and sustain the operations. Furthermore, the already stringent policies on the need to conserve energy and carbon emissions further drive the implementation of high-efficiency steam traps in efforts to reduce energy losses and increase systems regarding sustainability.

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In 2029, Asia Pacific is Projected to Record the Highest Market Share in the Steam Trap Market

The Asia Pacific region is likely to account for the major share in the steam trap market during 2029 due to several factors. Steady industrialization in countries like China and India is raising the demand for steam management solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy. Investments in the development of infrastructure are strengthening heavy industries depending on steam traps: food and beverages, oil and gas, and chemicals. Concern over energy usage that wastes less of this energy and can be used efficiently is one of the main drivers for the adoption of more advanced steam trap technologies by companies, thereby fuelling the market's growth.

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