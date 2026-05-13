Alcorn State University partners with Getty Images to preserve the legacy of America’s first public land-grant HBCU

Lorman, Mississippi, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcorn State University is making a bold move to bring its story as America’s first public land-grant historically Black college and university (HBCU) to a global audience with its new content partnership with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace.

Through this collaboration, Alcorn State has significantly increased its ability to tell the story of its origin since the University’s establishment on May 13, 1871 — making it the nation’s first public land-grant HBCU.

“Alcorn State University’s legacy of educational excellence and impact establishes it as a powerful addition to the Getty Images HBCU Program,” said Cassandra Illidge, vice president of partnerships and HBCU Programs at Getty Images. “Together, we are expanding access to vital historical narratives and ensuring that the stories of Mississippi and beyond are preserved, elevated, and accessible for generations to come.”

That history includes generations of alumni who have gone on to make their mark across various industries and fields.

Prominent alumni include Leslie Frazier, assistant head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion; Dr. Jacqueline "Dr. Jackie" Walters, OB-GYN and reality star; Timon Kyle Durrett, actor ; and Donald Driver, former NFL wide receiver.

Alcorn is also the alma mater of civil rights icons Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams, and NFL great Steve McNair, among others.

Alcorn’s hallowed grounds have also welcomed some of the most celebrated figures in American history, including boxing legend Muhammad Ali and activist Jesse Jackson.

“Through this collaboration with Getty Images, Alcorn’s visibility will increase significantly, showcasing our history and growth as we approach 155 years as America’s first public land-grant HBCU,” said Dr. Tracy M. Cook, president of Alcorn State University. “The world will now have a front row seat to the traditions and excellence that have defined Alcorn State for generations. This is not just about where we have been; it is about where we are going.”

Through this partnership, Getty Images will manage the post-production costs to restore thousands of images from Alcorn’s Archives, including rarely seen photographs tracing back to the early 20th century, along with video footage from football games in the 1970s. This funding comes from the company’s HBCU Photo Archive Grants Program provided by the Getty Family and Stand Together. The new archival content is now available for licensing via Getty Images’ global distribution platform.

Getty Images' program partner s , Adnet Global, Epson America, Inc. and Denny’s, will support Alcorn with preserving its Archives through proper metadata application, scanning equipment for the digitization process and student stipends for participation in the program.

Alcorn State extends its gratitude to the ASU Foundation, Inc. for their support of this initiative, as well as to University Libraries and Alcorn State Athletics.

“Alcorn State University has a rich legacy and history that deserves to be preserved and shared with the world,” said Maxine Greenleaf, vice president for marketing and communication at Alcorn State University. “As America’s first public land-grant HBCU, Alcorn has stood the test of time, and this partnership ensures that legacy is seen and celebrated for all that it has meant for those who have benefited from its doors being open and for those whose doors it continues to open.”

Discover Alcorn State University’s archival and contemporary images on gettyimages.com, here. And for the latest video clips from Alcorn, visit here.

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