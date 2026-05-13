Vereigen Media Features Cornerstone OnDemand Director Scott Woodruff in New Episode of “From the Source”

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an evolving B2B landscape, where generic outreach is ignored and loses its impact, buyer expectations continue to rise. Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company, has released a new episode of its flagship podcast series. From The Source is a podcast series featuring Scott Woodruff, Director of Global Marketing Campaigns at Cornerstone OnDemand. In this episode, he shares how modern marketing teams are reshaping growth with account-centric strategies and why account-based marketing is evolving into a more holistic account-based experience (ABX).

Hosted by Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner of Vereigen Media, the new podcast episode arrives at a crucial time for B2B marketing leaders, when they are overwhelmed by noise, to answer a critical question: What does it truly take to turn account-based marketing into real revenue impact?

Through a grounded, real-world conversation, Scott Woodruff breaks down the shift from ABM to ABX, where personalization, intent data, and cross-functional collaboration have moved from nice-to-have to non-negotiable.





Don’t miss the newest episode of ‘From the Source’ featuring Scott Woodruff.

Watch now to discover how leading B2B teams are driving real revenue outcomes

Why ABX is Redefining Modern B2B Growth

For decades, B2B marketers relied on broad marketing campaigns designed to capture attention at scale. But today’s buyers are more selective, as they demand relevance, so the approach proves to be less effective.

In this episode, Scott Woodruff highlights the trends shaping the future of B2B marketing, including how leading organizations are moving away from generic outreach and shifting from broad demand generation to move targeted, account-focused engagement that prioritizes high-value opportunities.

“ABX is about creating experiences that go beyond traditional marketing foundations by identifying the right accounts and engaging them in meaningful ways. When you understand your buyer, marketing begins to drive real business impact.”

- Scott Woodruff, Director of Global Marketing Campaigns at Cornerstone OnDemand

The Role of Alignment in Driving Real Results

A key theme of the conversation is the growing importance of alignment across marketing, sales, and operations. Without it, even the most sophisticated strategies fall short.

Scott highlights the importance of collaboration in modern campaigns, where insights from sales teams and real-time intent data work together to shape engagement strategies that resonate.

This approach reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated revenue teams, where success is no longer defined by isolated metrics but by shared outcomes.

How Leading B2B Teams Turn Data into Revenue

As B2B organizations adopt more advanced tools and technologies, the challenge is no longer access to data, it’s how effectively that data is used.

This episode breaks down how intent data, personalization, and AI are helping marketers identify high-value opportunities earlier and engage them more meaningfully.

“The future of B2B marketing belongs to organizations that prioritize real engagement over volume. When you combine first-party data with human-verified interactions, you don’t just generate leads, you build trust, and that’s what drives sustainable growth.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media

Watch the full episode now to learn how to turn ABX into measurable pipeline and revenue growth.

Don’t miss the newest episode of the From the Source series of podcasts featuring Scott Woodruff.

Human-Centric Marketing in a Data-Driven World

In a tech-driven world, where AI and automation continue to transform marketing strategies, the episode reinforces a critical truth: technology drives real growth, but only when human connection remains at the core of effective B2B engagement.

This human-first tactic aligns with Vereigen Media’s approach to delivering verified, privacy-compliant engagement powered by first-party data and human validation.

Scaling Strategy with Precision and Consistency

As organizations scale their marketing or ABX efforts, operational efficiency and workflow alignment become critical defining factors between strategy and success.

This episode provides useful methods for balancing personalized engagement with larger campaigns, helping organizations shift from fragmented campaigns to unified strategies that focus on revenue.



“The best strategies aren’t built on data alone. They come from real conversations with real people that actually prove value. When teams are aligned on goals and messaging, and you’re building around real buyer challenges, that’s when you can scale personalized engagement that actually converts.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales at Vereigen Media

A Must-Listen for B2B Leaders

Designed for CMOs, demand generation leaders, and sales enablement professionals, this episode of the From the Source podcast delivers actionable insights for building smarter pipelines and driving long-term growth.

Listeners will walk away with a deeper understanding of the following:

Transitioning from ABM to ABX

Leveraging intent data and AI efficiently

The importance of aligning teams for better pipeline outcomes

Creating personalized, account-centric engagement strategies

About “From the Source” Podcast Series

Vereigen Media has designed the “From the Source” podcast series for B2B marketing and sales leaders worldwide. Each episode of the series features candid and real conversations with real-world experienced leaders sharing the actionable insights and strategies that drive measurable results shaping modern B2B growth.



Don’t miss the insights that are shaping today’s modern B2B growth. Stream the latest episodes of Vereigen Media’s podcast series or listen on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company that is built on first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing. With a team of 300+ data experts and over 110 million continuously validated databases, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of global brands across different industries and company sizes to connect with real decision-makers through meaningful, privacy-compliant engagement.

Vereigen Media delivers full-funnel proven demand generation solutions that connect businesses with real decision-makers and help businesses drive strategies for conversions, build trust, and achieve sustainable growth.

Explore the latest sourced insights, podcasts, and proven strategies that connect you with the team to power your next demand generation initiative.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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