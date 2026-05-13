From Sunset Siren to Tropical Girly Pop: SHEIN Returns to Toronto with an Immersive Summer Pop-Up on Queen West

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion lovers, the summer just got more sizzling and fun! Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is returning to Toronto for its anticipated Summer 2026 pop-up, transforming 341 Queen St W into a fully immersive, multi-trend fashion destination. Open to the public from Thursday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31, the activation marks SHEIN’s boldest Canadian pop-up to date and its first dedicated summer edition in the city.

Following the success of its previous Toronto and Vancouver activations, the Summer 2026 edition is designed to bridge the gap between digital inspiration and physical discovery. With a floor set that rotates daily, no two visits are alike. Shoppers are invited to return, explore, and keep discovering. As the assortment shifts daily, so does the wishlist.

Bringing the season’s style forecast to life, the pop-up will feature six curated trend installations that translate SHEIN’s summer aesthetics into distinct, boutique-style environments where shoppers can touch, feel, and fully immerse themselves in the fashion experience. Shoppers can also explore these trends online by searching “Vacay Vibe” in the SHEIN app and website at ca.shein.com .

The six featured trend spaces include:

Sunset Siren: Guava Girl energy at its most sultry. Think skin-baring silhouettes, backless cuts, midriff-baring crops, and sheer layers that blur the line between resort and nightlife.

Guava Girl energy at its most sultry. Think skin-baring silhouettes, backless cuts, midriff-baring crops, and sheer layers that blur the line between resort and nightlife. Meadow Girl: Romantic and pastoral. Think blooming florals, soft structure, and countryside fabrics layered with ladylike detailing for a vintage garden-party feel.

Romantic and pastoral. Think blooming florals, soft structure, and countryside fabrics layered with ladylike detailing for a vintage garden-party feel. Euro Girl Summer: Relaxed European warmth in creamy neutrals and playful fruit prints. It’s effortless warm-weather dressing with a sun-kissed, market-day energy.

Relaxed European warmth in creamy neutrals and playful fruit prints. It’s effortless warm-weather dressing with a sun-kissed, market-day energy. Coastal Chic: Timeless maritime dressing updated with relaxed tailoring. Think navy, white, and red classics recut into breezy linen silhouettes with a polished sailor edge.

Timeless maritime dressing updated with relaxed tailoring. Think navy, white, and red classics recut into breezy linen silhouettes with a polished sailor edge. Whimsical Garden: Dreamy and delicate with soft macaron tones rendered in chiffon, tulle, and organza with romantic rose embellishments and playfully floaty hemlines.

Dreamy and delicate with soft macaron tones rendered in chiffon, tulle, and organza with romantic rose embellishments and playfully floaty hemlines. Tropical Girly Pop: Bold, unapologetically fun summer dressing powered by high-saturation hues and oversized novelty prints. Your outfit features anchors, tropical fruit, and blooms.



The pop-up goes beyond fashion, celebrating SHEIN’s full lifestyle universe. Guests can shop a broader mix of summer picks across SHEIN’s expansive multi-category assortment, from women’s, men’s, kids’, and size-inclusive apparel to beauty, home décor, and pet accessories, spotlighting the brand’s evolution into a true one-stop vacation destination. From the beach bag to the dinner look, and everything in between, SHEIN has it all under one roof.

“Canada has been an incredibly exciting market for SHEIN, and these pop-up experiences are one of the most meaningful ways we can show up for our community, not just online, but in person,” said Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada. “This summer, we wanted to create a space where Canadians could step into the season’s biggest trends, discover new styles across every category, and feel the energy of what SHEIN is truly offering right now. Fashion should be accessible, inspiring, and fun — and that’s exactly what this experience is designed to be.”

WHERE

341 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A4 (former ZARA location, Queen West)

DATE

Thursday, May 28: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Friday, May 29: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Saturday, May 30: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Sunday, May 31: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Entry is subject to venue capacity to ensure a premium experience for all guests. Hours may be adjusted based on popular demand.

Follow Us: Instagram: @shein_ca TikTok: @sheinca_ Hashtag: #SHEINVacation

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

For more information, please contact:

Lori Harito, Publicist

Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f35107a5-5f2f-4c63-9f98-bd8888e9ab32