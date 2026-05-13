Lincoln Foundation for Education Receives Nearly $250,000 in First‑Quarter Grants to Support Student Success

Parsippany, NJ, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lincoln Foundation for Education Inc. (LiFE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, received nearly a quarter of a million dollars in first‑quarter donations from employers and partners including Matco Tools, Delta Dental, The Gene Haas Foundation, TechSource Tools, 7x24 Exchange’s Empire State Chapter, BrassCraft, and the Darren Drake Foundation. These contributions will fund scholarships and awards for new and current Lincoln Tech students nationwide.

Additional support from WM and 7x24 Exchange will benefit Lincoln’s Student Sensitivity Fund, which provides food assistance, transportation support, and help with essential school-related expenses.

“We are very grateful to our partners for supporting LiFE and helping Lincoln Tech students pursue in‑demand careers,” said Sheri D. Leach, President of LiFE. “Together, we’re helping meet the growing need for skilled professionals across the country. Together we are fueling futures and funding dreams.”

Funding Highlights:

$100,000 from Matco Tools for Automotive, Collision Repair, and Diesel students nationwide

$75,000 from Delta Dental for Dental Assistant students in Iselin, NJ

$15,000 from The Gene Haas Foundation for Advanced Manufacturing students in Mahwah, NJ

$15,000 from TechSource Tools supporting students across all programs

$15,000 from WM to help students manage unplanned expenses that can disrupt their education

$10,000 from 7x24 Exchange’s Empire State Chapter for scholarships and Student Sensitivity Fund support

$11,000 from BrassCraft for Computerized Manufacturing students in Grand Prairie, TX

Grant from the Darren Drake Foundation supporting multiple skilled trades programs in Mahwah, NJ



About The Lincoln Foundation for Education Inc.

The Lincoln Foundation for Education, Inc. (LiFE) has a mission to provide financial aid and assistance, grants, scholarships, and awards to those individuals pursuing post-secondary education in technical or vocational education at LTI and other similar institutions. The ultimate objective is to provide industry and community organizations, who wish to support both the growth of individuals and the development of a qualified workforce, the ability to contribute aid to promising students who do not have sufficient financial resources to attend or graduate from a post-secondary vocational institution in a timely manner with minimal educational debt.

LiFE sees higher education as a catalyst, an agent of change for individuals, families, communities, and local economies. We envision a community that recognizes the importance of educational attainment and assures positive outcomes are accessible to all regardless of economic circumstance.

For more information, visit lincolnfoundationedu.org.