$18.61 Bn Neuromorphic Chip Market, 2026-2040 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Research Report

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuromorphic Chip Market, Till 2040: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuromorphic chip market is poised to surge from USD 2.39 billion in the current year to USD 18.61 billion by 2040, with a robust CAGR of 15.79%

Neuromorphic chips signify a breakthrough in advanced processors, designed to mimic human brain function, and offer a revolutionary computing methodology. They seamlessly integrate computation and memory, providing an unmatched level of parallelism and energy efficiency.

This innovation is crucial amid the increasing global demand for energy-efficient AI systems. The surge in AI energy needs mandates high-performance inference solutions that uphold power grid stability. Consequently, the market for neuromorphic chips is accelerating, driven by their ability to facilitate low-power computing and their adaptability within edge AI frameworks handling real-world environments.

Key Drivers Fueling Growth

The demand for efficient, high-performance AI processing across sectors underpins the market growth. In edge applications like smart cameras and IoT sensors, neuromorphic architectures support real-time, low-latency computing without cloud dependency. Enhanced defense and robotics initiatives also propel expansion, with governments investing in intelligent systems for autonomous operations.

Rising data center energy consumption further incentivizes enterprises to adopt power-efficient alternatives, with neuromorphic chips emerging as a cost-effective solution. Advances in neuroscience are fine-tuning chip designs, accelerating commercialization of complex cognitive systems. The autonomous vehicle sector also contributes to market momentum, leveraging neuromorphic processors for enhanced perception and decision-making.

Competitive Landscape

The neuromorphic chip market is highly competitive, featuring established leaders and emerging tech firms. Companies prioritize innovation, funding, and partnerships to enhance product offerings. Intel's introduction of Hala Point, a neuromorphic system with Loihi 2 processors, exemplifies this strategy. IBM's dual neuromorphic approach via TrueNorth and NorthPole is advancing AI research, with DARPA's backing targeting a 2026 commercial release.

Technological Advancements

Industry trends are shaped by advancements in connectivity, computing, and manufacturing. The 5G rollout accelerates Edge AI implementation, allowing neuromorphic processors to drive smart city infrastructure. Neuro-inspired microcontrollers boost biometric monitoring in wearables, paving the way for personalized healthcare solutions. Quantum-hybrid architectures are emerging, promising breakthroughs in complex simulations like drug discovery.

Regional Analysis

Europe leads the market share, supported by industrial and automotive sector adoption. This growth is fueled by stringent autonomous vehicle policies and Industry 4.0 implementations. The Middle East and Africa are growing regions, driven by smart city initiatives like NEOM in Saudi Arabia. Latin America, although smaller currently, shows robust growth potential as a data hub.

Challenges

The market faces challenges including high R&D costs and limited fabrication infrastructure for neuromorphic designs. These factors restrict broader participation to well-funded corporations. The software ecosystem is also limited, with a lack of skilled developers in spiking neural networks affecting application development.

Market Segmentation and Report Insights

Comprehensive segmentation covers components, chip types, architectures, and integration methodologies across various regions and industries. The report offers detailed market sizing, competitive analyses, company profiles, and explores megatrends and patent activities. It answers critical questions regarding market size, leading companies, growth drivers, and regional growth expectations.

Reasons to Buy

Detailed Market Analysis

In-depth Trend Insights

Expert Opinions

Decision-ready Frameworks

Companies Featured

Applied Brain Research

BrainChip Holdings

CEA-Leti

Cerebras Systems

Ceryx Medical

General Vision

Gyrfalcon Technology

Hewlett Packard Labs (HPE)

HRL Laboratories

IBM

Innatera Nanosystems

Intel

Knowm

Koniku

Lockheed Martin

MemComputing

Micron Technology

Nepes

Numenta

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Additional Benefits

Dynamic Excel Dashboards

Customization Support

Interactive Report Walkthroughs

Limited Updates for Older Versions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caqz5c

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