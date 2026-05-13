CorpSync Transforms Workforce Connectivity for Braun Intertec, Delivering Seamless Contact Management Across 32 U.S. Offices

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaayaTech Inc., the developer of CorpSync, today announced that Braun Intertec, a leading geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm with 32 offices across the United States, has deployed CorpSync to ensure every employee, whether in a corporate office or on a remote job site, has instant access to the full corporate contact directory at all times, directly from Microsoft Outlook and their mobile device.

The construction and engineering sector presents unique communication challenges. Project teams are distributed across dozens of active sites, field technicians regularly operate in areas with limited or no cellular coverage, and the pace of work demands that employees identify and reach colleagues instantly. CorpSync addresses all of these pain points by synchronizing corporate contacts directly into employees’ native phone address books and Outlook, keeping them current, searchable, and fully functional without an internet connection.

With CorpSync deployed across Braun Intertec’s workforce, on-site workers can now quickly search for back-office colleagues, project managers, or specialists directly from their smartphone, the same way they would search for any personal contact, with no app switching or VPN required. Because contacts live natively on the device, they are available offline, enabling voice calls, texts, and collaboration even from remote construction sites where connectivity is unreliable.

CorpSync also unlocks powerful integrations with built-in phone intelligence features. With corporate contacts recognized natively by the device, employees can use voice assistants such as Apple Siri or Google Assistant to place calls hands-free, a critical safety advantage for field crews operating heavy equipment or working in hazardous environments where hands-free communication is not just convenient, but essential.

In an era of increasingly sophisticated AI-generated spoofing attacks, CorpSync provides an important layer of security. Because colleagues’ numbers are stored in the device’s native contact book, incoming calls from coworkers are properly identified with their name and role, allowing employees to immediately distinguish legitimate internal calls from fraudulent impersonation attempts. This caller ID capability is especially valuable for construction firms where financial transactions, site instructions, and procurement decisions are routinely communicated by phone.

EXECUTIVE QUOTE — PAAYATECH INC.

“The construction industry is one of the most demanding environments for enterprise communication. Workers are spread across dozens of sites, connectivity is inconsistent, and the job doesn’t stop when the signal does. CorpSync was built precisely for these conditions, ensuring that every employee, from the corner office to the job trailer, always has the right contact at their fingertips, works completely offline, and can trust that an incoming call from a colleague is exactly who it says it is. We are proud to partner with Braun Intertec, a firm that shares our commitment to leveraging technology to build safer, more connected teams.”

— Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO, PaayaTech Inc. (CorpSync)

CorpSync is available for enterprise deployment across iOS, Android, and Microsoft Outlook. The platform integrates with existing directory and identity systems and is deployable without changes to existing IT infrastructure.

About CorpSync / PaayaTech Inc.

PaayaTech Inc. is the developer of CorpSync, an enterprise contact synchronization platform that ensures every employee always has access to the complete corporate directory on their mobile device and in Microsoft Outlook, on any network, anywhere in the world. CorpSync integrates natively with iOS, Android, and Outlook, enabling hands-free calling via voice assistants, reliable caller ID recognition, and full offline functionality. For more information, visit www.CorpSync.com.

About Braun Intertec

Braun Intertec is a leading employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm with 32 locations across the United States and more than 100 technical disciplines. Working at the intersection of the natural and built environments, Braun Intertec partners with clients in aerospace, commercial, transportation, energy, government, and construction markets to deliver science-driven solutions that protect people, communities, and infrastructure. Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Braun Intertec is guided by a commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.braunintertec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

PaayaTech Inc. | CorpSync

Bahar Radjab

Email: bradjab@paayatech.com

Website: www.paayatech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2866eb-ae56-4243-8d72-16b4fead410e