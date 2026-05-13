SaintQuant Launches AI Crypto Trading Platform as Bitcoin Surges Past $80,000 in 2026's Institutional Bull Run

CAIRNS, Australia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant officially launches today as the simplest way for everyday investors to access powerful AI-driven crypto trading.

As Bitcoin breaks above the psychologically significant $80,000 barrier — fueled by record institutional ETF inflows, post-halving supply dynamics, and growing AI-crypto convergence — a new window of opportunity has opened for retail investors who have long been left behind by the speed and complexity of modern markets. SaintQuant, a next-generation AI-powered crypto trading platform, is stepping into that window with a mission to make the best AI trading accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background.

With Bitcoin ETFs absorbing more than 4,500 BTC daily against a mining output of just 450 BTC per day — a 10:1 demand-to-supply ratio — and total Bitcoin ETF assets under management reaching $109 billion in 2026, market momentum has never been more data-driven. Yet for most retail participants, translating that momentum into consistent returns requires institutional-grade tools they simply don't have. SaintQuant was built to close that gap.





Trading With AI Has Never Been This Simple

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-driven quantitative trading platform designed for users who want automated crypto exposure without the engineering overhead. Its pre-optimized strategies are built and maintained by quantitative experts — users simply activate them with a few clicks and let the algorithms work around the clock.

"Our goal is to give every investor access to the same intelligent, disciplined trading strategies that institutions rely on," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "Trading with AI shouldn't require a PhD in computer science. It should be as simple as pressing a button."

The platform's core engine analyzes real-time market conditions, monitors price signals across major cryptocurrencies, and executes trades automatically 24/7 — capturing opportunities that no human trader could consistently act on at speed.

What Sets SaintQuant Apart as the Best AI Trading Platform

In a crowded field of trading bots and algorithmic tools, SaintQuant differentiates itself through four core pillars:

Zero Configuration Required. SaintQuant's quantitative strategies are pre-built, pre-tested, and already optimized. There is no setup wizard, no parameter tuning, and no manual configuration. Users go from registration to active trading in minutes.

No Coding, No Technical Knowledge. The platform is designed explicitly for beginners, passive investors, and anyone who wants exposure to crypto markets without becoming a developer. SaintQuant handles every layer of technical execution behind the scenes.

AI-Driven 24/7 Execution. The platform's algorithms monitor market conditions continuously, analyzing volatility patterns, price divergences, and momentum signals to execute disciplined trades at machine speed — including through overnight sessions and weekend market swings that retail traders routinely miss.

Built-In Risk Management. Every strategy on SaintQuant incorporates structured risk controls designed to help users navigate the kind of volatility that triggered over $2.56 billion in Bitcoin liquidations during the broader risk-asset selloff earlier in 2026. Rather than chasing returns recklessly, SaintQuant's quantitative models pursue consistent, disciplined performance.

An Exclusive Offer for New Users

To mark its launch and lower the barrier to entry even further, SaintQuant is offering new users:

$99 Free Starter Trial Credit — available immediately upon registration, with no initial deposit required. Users can experience live quantitative strategies with real market conditions before committing any of their own capital.

— available immediately upon registration, with no initial deposit required. Users can experience live quantitative strategies with real market conditions before committing any of their own capital. $7 Instant Cash Bonus — credited upon sign-up, with no conditions, no hidden requirements, and no deposit needed.

Together, these incentives reflect SaintQuant's commitment to removing friction from the first investment experience. New users can explore the platform's full suite of AI-driven strategies without financial risk.

Why Now? The AI-Crypto Convergence Moment

The convergence of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency markets is no longer a futuristic concept — it is the defining investment narrative of 2026. The global AI trading platform market was valued at $11.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $33 billion by 2030, reflecting surging institutional and retail demand for intelligent automation.

As Bitcoin stabilizes above $80,000, geopolitical uncertainty continues to generate intraday volatility, and major financial institutions deepen their involvement in digital asset markets, the case for automated, AI-guided trading has never been stronger. Timing the market manually is increasingly unrealistic in a 24/7, globally connected crypto environment. Consistent strategy execution through platforms like SaintQuant is becoming the new standard.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. The platform offers ready-to-use quantitative strategies that require no setup, no coding, and no manual configuration — enabling investors of all experience levels to access institutional-grade trading through a simple, one-click interface. SaintQuant's algorithms analyze market conditions and execute trades 24/7, with built-in risk management designed to pursue stable returns through disciplined quantitative models.

New users receive a $99 free starter trial credit and a $7 instant cash bonus upon registration, with no deposit required.

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