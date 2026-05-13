Zinc-Air Battery Market Research and Long-term Forecasts Report 2026-2040 Featuring Diverse Industry Leaders Such As Arotech, AZA Battery, and Duracell

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc-Air Battery Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Type of Battery, Voltage, Application, End Use, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zinc-air battery market, currently valued at USD 0.98 billion, is projected to expand to USD 2.10 billion by 2040 with a CAGR of 5.59%

These batteries, employing zinc metal and air as core components, have traditionally served as primary systems but are now seeing innovation in secondary, rechargeable forms. Their high energy density and zinc's natural abundance make them a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries, particularly for non-rechargeable uses.

Recognized for their long lifespan and minimal environmental impact compared to traditional chemistries, zinc-air batteries are becoming favorable for sustainable energy storage. Companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are investing in zinc-based technologies, such as e-zinc systems, to deliver economical, long-duration energy storage capable of performing under extreme conditions.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Major growth drivers in the zinc-air battery market include increasing demand for sustainable storage solutions and the adoption of renewable energy sources. The high energy density of zinc-air batteries supports their application in compact and efficient devices, including medical gadgets and consumer electronics, bolstered by simpler manufacture processes that offer competitive benefits over lithium-ion solutions. Emphasis on sustainability further propels adoption, complemented by advancements in materials and technology that enhance performance, durability, and market viability.

Competitive Landscape

The market comprises diverse leaders such as Arotech Corporation, AZA Battery, and Duracell, among others, who are adopting strategic initiatives to strengthen their presence. Investments are being targeted at advanced rechargeable technologies to offer eco-friendlier storage solutions. Zinc8 Energy Solutions, for example, is progressing in long-duration energy storage innovations through cost-efficient zinc-air systems capable of storing energy for over eight hours.

Electric Vehicles and Long-Range Mobility

Zinc-air batteries are being recognized in the electric vehicle (EV) sector as they offer safer, environmentally friendly options with a lower risk of thermal issues. They not only enhance battery safety profiles but also serve as range extenders in electric mobility options, reducing weight and cost while providing longer driving distances. Their deployment in EVs highlights their potential in the dynamic electric mobility field.

Regional Insights

Europe, currently the second-largest region in the global market, is experiencing rapid growth due to strict environmental regulations and carbon emission commitments. Supported by R&D investments and initiatives such as the ZABSES project, Europe is advancing zinc-air battery systems technology. The presence of companies like Varta Microbattery signifies strategic efforts to optimize battery components and performance. With ongoing investments and policy support, the European zinc-air battery market is poised to maintain gradual growth.

Challenges

Zinc-air batteries face rechargeability hurdles, including electrode degradation and performance limitations, impacting system efficiency and reliability. Air cathode sensitivity adds to system complexity and costs while power density constraints impact high-power applicability. Manufacturing scalability and infrastructure limitations pose additional barriers.

Report Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed study of market segments.

Detailed study of market segments. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market players based on key parameters.

Analysis of market players based on key parameters. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of prominent market players.

In-depth profiles of prominent market players. Megatrends: Evaluation of ongoing trends in the industry.

Evaluation of ongoing trends in the industry. Patent Analysis: Insightful overview of the patents in the domain.

Insightful overview of the patents in the domain. Recent Developments: Examination of recent trends and initiatives.

Examination of recent trends and initiatives. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Investigation of market forces.

Investigation of market forces. SWOT Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Market Segmentation

Battery Types: Non-Rechargeable, Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable, Rechargeable Voltage: Up to 12 V, 12 V to 36 V, More Than 36 V

Up to 12 V, 12 V to 36 V, More Than 36 V Application: Hearing Aids, Safety Lamps, Military Devices, Electric Cars, Others

Hearing Aids, Safety Lamps, Military Devices, Electric Cars, Others End Use: Home Appliances, Power Tools, Electric Vehicles

Home Appliances, Power Tools, Electric Vehicles Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured

Arotech

AZA Battery

Duracell (acquired by Berkshire Hathaway)

Eastman Kodak

EnerSys

Eos Energy

GP Industrial

Mitsubishi Materials

Panasonic Energy

Phinenergy

Ravoyac (acquired by Energizer Holdings)

Renata

Thunderzee

Varta

ZAF Energy System

Zinc five

Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Dashboards for Analysis

Exclusive content customization up to 15%

Interactive report walkthrough with an expert

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uup6l7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.