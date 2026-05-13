SOSS Bros Launches Spicy Creamy Soy, Introducing a New Fusion Condiment Category

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After building a grassroots following through university activations and sold out sauce drops, SOSS Bros is entering a new chapter with the launch of Spicy Creamy Soy, a new fusion condiment designed to combine the depth of soy sauce with creamy texture, smoky umami, and balanced heat.

Founded by Hesham Hafez, Lance Ahmadian, and Karim Hafez, SOSS Bros was built around a simple idea: sauces should enhance food, not overpower it.

Unlike conventional soy sauces that pool beneath food or heavily emulsified spicy mayo sauces that overpower delicate flavors, Spicy Creamy Soy was engineered to create balance while delivering the depth and umami of soy sauce with the richness and mouthfeel of a creamy finishing sauce.





“Most soy sauces disappear underneath the food, while most creamy sauces dominate the flavor entirely,” said Hesham Hafez, founder of SOSS Bros. “We wanted to create something that sits in the middle, rich enough to coat food while still letting the ingredients speak.”

“We’re not trying to make another spicy mayo or another soy glaze,” said Lance Ahmadian, cofounder of SOSS Bros. “This is its own category.”

The sauce was intentionally crafted to complement everything from sushi rolls and rice bowls to burgers, wings, cheesesteaks, and comfort food favorites.

Spicy Creamy Soy joins the SOSS Bros lineup alongside Ranch Killer, Smoky Original, and Habanero Heat, and is now available online at:

https://sossbros.com/products/the-creamy-soy

Media Contact

SOSS Bros

team@sossbros.com

305 339 3999

www.sossbros.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff60e4c9-6302-4cbc-a900-ed03cffc5654