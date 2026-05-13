ASKYE, Independent Pop Artist, Announces Continued Growth Following Debut Album Release and Digital Audience Expansion



Atlanta-based independent artist ASKYE features her signature mirror-mask, symbolizing reflection and connection through her music.

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKYE, an Atlanta-based independent pop artist, today announced continued audience growth and expanded digital engagement following the release of her debut album and the ongoing success of her independently released music across streaming and social media platforms.

The artist has continued to build momentum online as a viral music artist , gaining increased visibility across streaming platforms and social media through her distinctive mirror-mask visual identity and cinematic storytelling approach. Her artistic brand centers on themes of reflection, connection, and emotional expression, helping establish a unique presence within the independent music landscape.

ASKYE’s development as an artist follows a transition from her earlier career in the fitness industry, where she built a substantial online following and earned WBFF Bikini Pro recognition. In 2021, she shifted her focus fully toward music, launching a new creative identity centered on her ASKYE persona and original music production.

Since beginning her music career, ASKYE has independently recorded and released music while growing a combined audience of more than one million followers across social platforms. Her single “Ohm” has surpassed one million streams and has been featured in more than 20,000 TikTok videos, significantly increasing her visibility and helping introduce her sound to a broader global audience.

Following the release of her debut album, ASKYE also surpassed 100,000 YouTube subscribers, further expanding her presence across video and streaming platforms. As an independent pop artist operating without label backing, she continues to manage her creative direction, production process, and audience engagement independently.

“I wanted to create something where people could see themselves in the music,” ASKYE said. “The mirror mask represents reflection and connection. It’s about shared emotion and experience, no matter who is listening.”

Industry observers note that independent artists are increasingly using social media and streaming platforms to establish visibility without traditional industry structures. ASKYE’s continued growth reflects this shift, where digital presence and audience engagement play a central role in artist development.

ASKYE is currently focused on releasing new music, expanding her audience reach, and further developing her artistic identity across digital platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.askyeworldwide.com/ .

About ASKYE

ASKYE is an Atlanta-based independent pop artist recognized for her mirror-mask visual identity and emotionally driven music. Through independent production and digital distribution, she continues to build a global audience while developing a distinctive artistic presence that combines music, storytelling, and visual expression.

Media Contact:

ASKYE Media Team

info@askyeworldwide.com

https://www.askyeworldwide.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66673362-e4bd-4188-b0f3-e2c2731f2617