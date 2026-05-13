Home Furniture Market Size: USD 646.86 Billion by 2031 with Living & Dining Furniture Segment Accounting for 32.74% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the home furniture market size is projected to grow from USD 508.59 billion in 2025 and USD 529.39 billion in 2026 to reach USD 646.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.09%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for home-office furniture as hybrid work lifestyles continue to influence consumer preferences. Buyers are increasingly opting for multifunctional and design-focused furniture that combines comfort with modern aesthetics. At the same time, manufacturers are adopting AI-led product development and digital production technologies to launch customized collections faster and improve operational efficiency. Sustainability is also becoming a major focus area, with companies emphasizing eco-friendly materials and responsible sourcing, while supply-chain and freight-cost fluctuations continue to shape pricing and profitability strategies.

Home Furniture Market Share by Region

North America continues to play a key role in shaping furniture innovation, particularly in sustainable manufacturing, ergonomic product development, and recycled material adoption. The United States is strengthening supply-chain efficiency through increased nearshoring activities, helping brands reduce delivery timelines and manage logistics disruptions more effectively. In Canada, improving housing activity is supporting furniture demand, especially in suburban residential projects. Meanwhile, stricter sustainability and packaging regulations are encouraging companies to prioritize environmentally responsible sourcing and operations, while larger digital retailers gain an advantage through stronger fulfillment capabilities.

Asia-Pacific remains a major growth hub for the home furniture industry, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and rising demand from expanding urban middle-class populations. Increasing e-commerce penetration and growing homeownership across developing cities in countries such as China and India are widening consumer access to modern furniture solutions. Governments across the region are also encouraging smart manufacturing adoption, helping local producers improve product quality and operational efficiency. At the same time, a blend of global design trends and regional aesthetics is driving product innovation, while easier access to raw materials continues to support competitive production costs.

“Assessment of the home furniture market requires balanced evaluation of pricing trends, consumer demand patterns, distribution shifts, and regional supply dynamics, which is why decision-makers often rely on Mordor Intelligence for research grounded in consistent frameworks, cross-market validation, and transparent analytical assumptions,” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Home Furniture Market Growth Drivers

AI-Driven Mass Customization in Smart Manufacturing

In Industry 4.0-enabled production systems, AI-based configure–price–quote tools are increasingly connected with flexible CNC manufacturing lines, making it possible to produce highly customized products like bookcases efficiently. This setup helps maintain cost levels close to traditional batch production while still supporting individual design choices at scale. Digital monitoring and automation also streamline the process from order placement to delivery, significantly improving turnaround time. Meanwhile, virtual design platforms allow customers to personalize sizes and finishes, creating a more engaging experience and reducing product returns. These advancements support higher pricing potential and help justify investment in robotics and smart factory systems, giving digitally advanced manufacturers a long-term competitive advantage over conventional producers.

Hybrid Work Driving Home Office Furniture Demand

The continued adoption of hybrid work models has kept demand for home office furniture at a higher level than before. Many organizations are now supporting employees by contributing to ergonomic setups, aiming to improve productivity, comfort, and long-term retention. In response, manufacturers are designing more practical and space-efficient solutions such as adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs, and modular storage systems that fit well into residential settings. There is also a growing focus on smart design features that help manage limited home space without compromising functionality. At the same time, stricter expectations around ergonomics and workplace safety may raise product standards, which could increase barriers for new entrants in the market. Overall, this shift is creating a more stable and sustained demand environment for furniture producers, even as traditional office usage patterns evolve.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Home Furniture Market Report

By Product



Living Room & Dining Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Kitchen Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Bathroom Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Other Furniture



By Material



Wood

Metal

Plastic & Polymer

Others



By Price Range



Economy

Mid-Range

Premium



By Distribution Channel



Home Centers

Specialty Furniture Stores (including exclusive brand outlets and local stores from the unorganized sector)

Online

Other Distribution Channels (hypermarkets, supermarkets, teleshopping, departmental stores)



By Geography



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Home Furniture Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 529.39 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 646.86 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.09% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered Product, Material, Price Range, Distribution Channel and Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Home Furniture Companies: Covers a global and market-level overview, along with key segments and available financial insights. It also covers strategic details, major companies with their market position or share, and their products and services. In addition, recent developments in the industry are highlighted where relevant.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Herman Miller, Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Kimball International, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

HNI Corporation

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

Natuzzi S.p.A.

Ikea Industry (manufacturing arm)

Teknion Corporation



IKEA Group Retail (for omnichannel angle)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Get in-depth industry insights on the Home Furniture Market Research Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-home-furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

UAE Home Furniture Market Size: The UAE home furniture market was valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.90 billion in 2026, growing further to USD 3.55 billion by 2031. This reflects steady expansion driven by rising residential handovers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with continued growth in the hospitality sector. Government initiatives supporting local manufacturing and supply-chain development are also strengthening the market.

Japan Home Furniture Market Share: The Japan home furniture market report is structured across multiple dimensions, including product categories such as living room and dining room, bedroom, kitchen, home office, and bathroom furniture. It also analyzes the market based on materials like wood and metal, along with pricing segments ranging from economy to premium. In addition, the study covers key distribution channels such as home centers and specialty furniture stores, while also providing a geographic breakdown. All market projections are presented in terms of value in USD.

Europe Home Furniture Market Analysis: Europe Home Furniture Market is characterized by a diverse and regionally fragmented competitive landscape, where competition is driven more by capabilities than by price alone. Early adoption of Digital Product Passports and eco-design practices is expected to influence future category standards, with pilot programs already being implemented by major retailers offering take-back and resale services. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on design-for-repair approaches, improved durability documentation, and detailed bill-of-materials traceability to align with upcoming regulatory data requirements.

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